Horoscopes

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18) Self-care is important, especially with the stress of finals coming down on you. Take a breath and take advantage of Mercury’s mid-week shift to reevaluate some priorities.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20) Avoid unnecessary spending for the next few weeks, Pisces. Use the time you might of spent shopping to forge closer ties with the ones you love.

Aries (March 21 – April 19) You’re a social butterfly this week! Use this socializing to your advantage and establish some new connections that could benefit you in the future.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) You’ve been trying to work out an issue in your head for quite some time, with little result. Mercury’s shift this week could shine a new little on to things and help you out.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) Mercury is a Gemini’s ruling planet, so the mid-week shift will disrupt your life, but in a good way! Take the opportunity that it presents you!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) It’s important to meet new people. Even if you think you have nothing in common, the life experience will help you in the end.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22)It’s been hard to find your motivation recently, but the new lunar phase should help strike up the inspiration and energy you need to get through the rest of the week!

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22) While being frugal is the name of the game for most college students, now may be the time to buy that gadget you’ve had your eye on. Think of it as a “you survived the semester!” gift.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22) Be ready for some surprises this week, Libra. Maybe your significant other has something special planned, or maybe you computer decides to take its final breath. Just role with the punches.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21) Though things may get a little rocky this week, they’ll work out in your favor. Just be sure to keep your wits about and you’ll be able to take anything life throws at you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21) It’ll be good to go an adventure this week, even if you’re not that adventurous. Take a drive to a new town, try a new food, or start a new relationship.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19) Now’s the time to get back to the hobbies you’ve abandoned throughout the school year. With the Sun working in favor, passion awaits you!​