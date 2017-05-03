Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

Talon Supak looks to defend NCAA regional golf title

May 3, 2017

Photo provided by UIS Athletics

Talon Supak, a senior from Washington, Illinois, has been selected as one of four individuals to compete in the NCAA Division II Central and Midwest Regional. Supak will look to defend his title as last year, he won the Regional, earning an automatic bid to the National Championship, becoming the first student-athlete at UIS to compete in the national tournament.

This year’s tournament will be held at Awarii Dunes Golf Course in Axtell, Nebraska and will be hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney from May 8-10. Supak earned the second of four individual bids, joining Keenai Sampson from McKendree, Joel Pietila from Hillsdale, and Craig Stefureak from Drury.

Supak currently owns a 74.10 scoring average, second best in UIS history, behind only his scoring average from last season. Supak has five top-ten finishes on the season including a T-6 finish at the Music City Regional and a 2nd place finish at the GLVC Championship last weekend, where he shot two-under over the course of 54 holes.

