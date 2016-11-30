2016 general election results for Sangamon County
November 30, 2016
In the 2016 general election cycle, Sangamon County had a slight increase of 4.5 percent in voter turnout or 99,402 (72.92 percent) of registered voters casting ballots at the polls compared to the 2012 election with only 95,156 (71.74 percent) registered voters participating. The number of registered voters in the county also had a substantial increase of 2.8 percent with 136,312 registered voters this election cycle compared to 2012 with 132,634 registered voters. All numbers are the results for Sangamon County. Statewide Races: The constitutional amendment on the ballot proposed that all revenue generated from transportation related taxes and fees, commonly referred to as “transportation funds,” including motor fuel taxes, vehicle registration, and other fees for highways and roadways, would be exclusively used for transportation purposes. CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT PROPOSAL: Yes . . . 63,947 (77.37 percent) No. . . . 18,701 (22.63 percent) Total . . . 82,648 Over Votes . . . 29 Under Votes . . . 16,669 The presidential election became one of the most heated races between two major party candidates. Republican nominee and businessman Donald J. Trump trailed behind Democratic nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the polls for most of the election. Trump won the 270 Electoral College votes needed to gain the presidency, while Clinton won the popular vote, and became the fifth presidential contender in election history to win the popular vote, but not the Electoral College. Green Party candidate Jill Stein is currently leading recount efforts in the traditionally blue states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, which Trump won. In each state Trump beat Clinton by less than 100,000 votes. PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT: Hillary Rodham Clinton (DEM) . . . 40,731 (41.55 percent) Donald J. Trump (REP) . . . 49,823 (50.83 percent) Gary Johnson (LIB) . . . 4,484 (4.57 percent) Jill Stein (GRE). . . . 1,434 (1.46) Total . . . 98,027 Over Votes . . . 72 Under Votes . . . 1,303 Incumbent Republican Sen. Mark Kirk squared off against 8th congressional district Rep. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill) for the U.S. Senate. Kirk trailed Duckworth by 8 points in the polls leading up to election night. Commentators considered his seat to be the most vulnerable. Duckworth carried the state by a 14 percent margin. UNITED STATES SENATOR: Tammy Duckworth (DEM) . . . 39,760 (41.00 percent) Mark Steven Kirk (REP) . . . 51,698 (53.31 percent) Kenton McMillen (LIB) . . . 3,405 (3.51 percent) Scott Summers (GRE) . . . 1,973 (2.03 percent) Total . . . 96,980 Over Votes . . . 55 Under Votes . . . 2,367 Republican Incumbent Leslie Geissler Munger faced Democratic challenger and City Clerk of Chicago Susana Mendoza in the comptroller race. Gov. Bruce Rauner appointed Munger to the position in 2015 after Judy Baar Topinka passed away while in office. Mendoza won the state by a 4.1 percent margin. COMPTROLLER: Susana Mendoza (DEM). . . 37,486 (38.81 percent) Leslie Geissler Munger (REP) . . . 54,699 (56.63 percent) Claire Ball (LIB). . . . 2,594 (2.69 percent) Tim Curtin (GRE) . . . 1,805 (1.87 percent) Total . . . 96,584 Over Votes . . . 41 Under Votes . . . 2,721 Local Races: REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS: 13TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT Mark D. Wicklund (DEM) . . . 17,370 (42.02 percent) Rodney Davis (REP) . . . 23,887 (57.78 percent) Total . . . 41,340 Over Votes . . . 36 Under Votes . . . 1,512 18TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT Junius Rodriguez (DEM) . . . 15,354 (28.03 percent) Darin LaHood (REP) . . . 39,358 (71.86 percent) Total . . . 54,768 Over Votes . . . 20 Under Votes . . . 1,726 STATE SENATOR: 44TH LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT Bill Brady (REP) . . . 18,852 (100.00 percent) No Candidate . . . 0 Total . . . 18,852 Over Votes . . . 0 Under Votes . . . 4,478 50TH LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT William “Sam” McCann (REP). . . 47,767 (100.00 percent) No Candidate . . . 0 Total . . . 47,767 Over Votes . . . 0 Under Votes . . . 12,789 REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY: 87TH REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT Tim Butler (REP) . . . 18,282 (100.00 percent) No Candidate . . . 0 Total . . . 18,282 Over Votes . . . 0 Under Votes . . . 5,048 96TH REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT Sue Scherer (DEM). . . 12,075 (100.00 percent) No Candidate . . . 0 Total . . . 12,075 Over Votes . . . 0 Under Votes . . . 3,385 99TH REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT: Anthony “Tony” Delgiorno (DEM) . . . 22,078 (38.51 percent) Sara Wojcicki Jimenez (REP) . . . 35,255 (61.49 percent) Total . . . 57,333 Over Votes . . . 16 Under Votes . . . 3,007 100TH REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT: Christopher “C.D.” Davidsmeyer (REP) . . . 161 (100.00 percent) No Candidate . . . 0 Total . . . . 161 Over Votes . . . 0 Under Votes . . . 39 AUDITOR: Andy Goleman (REP) . . . 75,810 (100.00 percent) No Candidate . . . 0 Total . . . 75,810 Over Votes . . . 0 Under Votes . . . 23,536 CIRCUIT CLERK: Donnie R. Killen (DEM) . . . 30,769 (32.46 percent) Paul Palazzolo (REP) . . . 64,026 (67.54 percent) Total . . . 94,795 Over Votes . . . 14 Under Votes . . . 4,537 CORONER: Cinda Edwards (REP) . . . 78,210 (100.00 percent) No Candidate . . . 0 Total . . . 78,210 Over Votes . . . 0 Under Votes . . . 21,136 COUNTY CLERK: Don Gray (REP). . . 77,456 (100.00 percent) No Candidate . . . 0 Total . . . 77,456 Over Votes . . . 0 Under Votes . . . 21,890 RECORDER: Joshua “Josh” Langfelder (DEM) . . . 74,838 (100.00 percent) No Candidate . . . 0 Total . . . 74,838 Over Votes . . . 0 Under Votes . . . 24,508 STATE’S ATTORNEY: John Milhiser (REP) . . . 76,959 (100.00 percent) No Candidate . . . 0 Total . . . 76,959 Over Votes . . . 0 Under Votes . . . 22,387 JUDGE OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT: (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Patrick W. Kelley) Rick Verticchio (DEM) . . . 33,537 (35.90 percent) Ryan Cadagin (REP) . . . 59,875 (64.10 percent) Total . . . 93,412 Over Votes . . . 21 Under Votes . . . 5,913 (To fill the vacancy of the Hon. Patrick J. Londrigan) David Reid (DEM) . . . 40,138 (42.65 percent) April Troemper (REP). . . 53,983 (57.35 percent) Total . . . 94,121 Over Votes . . . 20 Under Votes . . . 5,205