Debate over resolution readings revived – SGA

In their last meeting of fall 2016, the Student Government Association (SGA) revisited concerns about resolution 10, which was adopted on Oct. 23. The resolution amended SGA bylaws to forgo the previously established policy of reading a resolution at two different meetings before voting on its adoption. At the time of the original debate, Senator-at-Large Joe Monak posed concerns over the impact on transparency. After discussing the issue, the SGA voted to adopt the resolution, with Monak providing the only dissenting vote. In the Nov. 20 meeting, Peoria Campus Senator and Speaker of the Senate Daniel Kelly revisited these concerns in his Committee of the Whole report. “I’m going to bring this up to you,” Kelly said, motioning to SGA President Austin Mehmet. “Just kind of as a check and balance between the senators and the [executive] board, we had decided … that the senators should at least be emailed any resolution that’s going to be brought up at the [executive] board meeting to be approved for the agenda.” President Mehmet responded by clarifying the SGA’s specific procedures. “If I’m going to bring something up, it’s going to be up to everybody,” Mehmet said. “I’m not going to keep anything away from the senators.” The debate lasted for approximately 30 minutes as issues of efficiency and checks and balances were discussed by various members of the SGA. One specific concern brought up during the debate was members of the executive board writing resolutions. Traditionally, only senators write resolutions. Mehmet pointed this out, but also noted that, historically speaking, SGA senators rarely write resolutions. Mehmet said, “The sad part of it is, in the three years that I’ve been on [the SGA], if the executive board didn’t write resolutions, resolutions wouldn’t come.” Cynthia Thompson, staff advisor to the SGA, nodded along and hummed in agreement with Mehmet’s statement. The SGA eventually tabled the debate, deciding to address the raised concerns after further discussion and consideration. The Nov. 20 meeting also saw the appointments of a new external vice president and a new senator-at-large. Edwin Robles, a junior and a political science major, and Yamundow Camara, a management information systems graduate student, received the appointments, respectively. Robles introduced himself as a member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity and highlighted his legislative experience, as well as his relationships within the chancellor’s office. Camara noted her leadership qualifications, including co-founding two non-profit organizations and being awarded multiple national and international leadership awards. Both appointments were unanimously approved. During the meeting it was also confirmed that the Shop24 vending machine is to be removed and replaced, and that the Department of Management Information Systems successfully implemented the Curricular Practical Training (CPT) program. Various SGA members are working alongside different departments to make the program, which helps international students complete internships vital to their degrees, a success. Another issue concerning international students was addressed by International Student Senator Wei Jin. “International students were told that they should arrive earlier for orientation week,” Jin explained, “but when they did so they were charged a fee for early arrival.” Jin brought the issue to Dr. Clarice Ford, the interim vice chancellor for Student Affairs, and made sure that international students in the future won’t face those charges. As for the students that already paid, Jin said they are working on refunding the fees “as soon as possible.” The Nov. 20 meeting was the last SGA meeting of the fall. The recording of the meeting, along with previous meetings, is available at https://www.uis.edu/informationtechnologyservices/connect/webcasting/webcasting-sga/.