International students’ holiday activities

Hailing from some 27 nations and comprising approximately one-fifth of the 5,000-strong UIS community, many of UIS’s international students are being introduced to Western festivities for the first time during this holiday season, while also venturing out to explore strange lands or returning to their homelands to share their experiences with their families. While for many international students the holiday season will simply mean a long-awaited relief from the rigors of academia, for many others the holiday season presents an opportunity to take part in eating a Thanksgiving meal with a fellow student or a faculty member, unwrapping gifts around a Christmas tree for the first time, or traveling to world-renowned cities like Las Vegas or New York. At least one UIS international student, Jiabao Li, plans on exploring the United States before returning home to China to visit with his family. “For Christmas I will go to Chicago and Las Vegas to play and to go shopping. On [Christmas Day] I will return to China,” Li said. When asked why he will be traveling to several cities in the United States, Li said, “Because I just go to America, I am unfamiliar with America. I want to know American culture and increase my knowledge.” Liliana Vazquez, a UIS international student from Mexico, intends on eating a meal with a teacher before returning home to spend Christmas with her family. “We’re going to gather together at the teacher’s house, and we’re going to have a traditional American dinner – turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, and pumpkin pie,” Vazquez said. Common amongst many of the international students on campus is the desire to take part in Black Friday, seizing an opportunity to obtain coveted items that cost much more in their home countries. “I’m going to do a lot of shopping, you know,” said Avinash Vaddi, a student from India. “On Thanksgiving, you have Black Friday. Being a computer science student and being a tech guy, I want to buy new stuff, which is cheap during Black Friday.” Christmas holiday is also celebrated in India, according to india.gov. Even though roughly four-fifths of Indians practice the Hindu religion, and less than 3 percent of Indians identify as Christian, the amount of people celebrating Christmas in India is significant, as 3 percent of the 1 billion-plus population is 30 million people. The most popular holiday in China is Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, which takes place in late January and goes into February, according to history.com. Spring Festival goes back many centuries and unites the world’s most populous country in a series of festivities that last several days. Other members of the UIS international community celebrate holidays such as Hanukkah, which is celebrated by those who practice Judaism, and Kwanzaa, which is practiced by many people of African descent. No matter the nationality, winter break will provide members of the UIS community an opportunity to recharge, and prepare for the upcoming spring semester.