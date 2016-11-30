Military and Veterans Club gives back to veterans and their families

If you have ever been an active duty member for the armed forces or have been involved with the military, you can understand the struggles that service members face every day – all for the protection of our country. A newly formed organization on campus, the UIS Military and Veterans Club, recognized these struggles and was created to provide support for service members and their families, as well as supporters of our troops. Established in the spring of 2016, the goal of the organization is to identify and assist veterans with any concerns or situations they encounter while attending UIS, and to collaborate with LLCC veterans for an easy transition to a college or university. The organization provides many outlets for veterans, families, friends, and supporters to bond and receive mentorship, as well as support to become successful as a civilian and a college student. This includes establishing a social support group, promoting spirit towards military families, integrating veterans and students into social and campus activities, and strengthening their relationship with UIS faculty, staff, and students. Within its short time on campus, the organization has also been able to provide veterans with a military-specific graduation chord that they can wear upon graduating at UIS, which was available to veterans for the first time in the spring 2016 semester and will continue throughout the years. The UIS Military and Veterans Club plans to grow their organization and raise awareness of military matters by organizing projects and events throughout the year that engage the UIS community to be supportive of veterans, service members, and their families. Anyone is encouraged to join the new organization and be a defining part of its growth for the university. Members will be involved with creating events and brainstorming ideas to assist veterans and supporters of veterans with any situations or concerns within UIS. To join the UIS Military and Veterans Club, interested individuals can find the organization on the UIS Connection website and request to become a member; afterwards, they will then be notified of any upcoming events. If you have any questions or concerns regarding the organization or would like to receive more information, you may contact the UIS Military and Veterans Club President Ashti Dawson at adaws3@uis.edu. Want your club or organization profiled? Email us at journal@uis.edu with your club’s name and primary contact!