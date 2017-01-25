Behind the Scenes at UIS

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Eric Woods is many things, both at UIS and away from the university – everything from office manager, to coach, to friend, UIS alum, and writer describe Woods, who has worked at UIS since October 2009.

Professor Nikki Overcash said, “[He is] extremely easygoing, but also very dedicated and quick to respond. He keeps this office together. Anytime any of us need anything, Eric is the go-to guy, but the fact that he is so laid back makes him very approachable and really easy to work with.”

Woods has been the office manager for the Capital Scholars Honors Program (CAP) at UIS for just over seven years now. There are many aspects to his work including, but not limited to: writing acceptance letters to CAP, scheduling events for the program, scheduling advising meetings, handling the banner system and the approvals for the program courses.

According to Woods, “There’s nothing that’s really an everyday thing, it’s really a little bit of this and little bit of that.”

Karen Guthrie-Coleman, recruitment and advising coordinator for the CAP program, said that Woods is “definitely an asset to the program and to the university, and we are lucky that he has stayed working for the honors program over the years. We’re lucky he hasn’t left.”

“I just love the campus atmosphere that’s been here,” said Woods. “I loved it when I came here as an undergraduate and that’s one of the reasons I really wanted to come work here. I just love the atmosphere that’s here. The instructors here were always great, they still are – the ones I’ve interacted with.”

Woods, a Springfield native, was originally a student at UIS, graduating in 1998 with a bachelor’s in English. Woods went on into the work force after graduating, but then lost his previous job due to the recession. He then applied for multiple jobs at UIS, took the civil service exam, and began working as the office manager for the established CAP program.

In 2013, he completed the continuation of his education, while working as the CAP office manager, with a master’s in communication.

The part of his job that grabs his attention is not only the campus atmosphere, but the students: “There are always some great personalities coming and going. It is always sad to see some of your favorites graduate, but then you have a new crop coming, which is always exciting.”

Overcash mentioned that Woods has “a quirky sense of humor and shows it.”

A memory that came to mind with Woods for Guthrie-Coleman involves the fact that he “loves Halloween.”

“He does all this stuff. He’s always listening to creepy music [during] the month of October. One year, he brought in a big statue of Jason and put him in the front office. We said anybody can come and take a picture with him. I just love how he’s so about Halloween and brings the spirit and fun for students.”

Woods is also a coach for the Forensics Team at UIS, which he started in 2011 with Overcash. “He is still taking charge with [forensics] and helping to carry on the legacy of the group, the team, by hosting tournaments with UIUC and doing really good stuff with that,” said Overcash.

Woods has involvement with students in a number of ways, from being the office manager and forensics team coach to just being around for them.

As Guthrie-Coleman said, “He’s a friendly face, welcoming and inviting. Always seems available for the students. He’s also an inspiration.

When Woods is not working for the CAP program or participating in the forensics team, he has many things to take up his time. He is married with two children, with whom he spends his time on his days off. He is also an avid reader and workout enthusiast.

Woods has also been freelance writer for the “Springfield Business Journal” since 2005. Furthermore, in his writing career, Woods has written a novel titled, “Pummeled,” which he hopes to have published later this year.

Within his writing, Woods has written his novel and a total of 10 plays, two of which were performed at UIS.

Overall, though, Guthrie-Coleman best summed up Woods’ contributions at UIS, saying, “I know he is dependable and that he is always there, basically. I think the best thing about working with him is that we have become friends over the past eight years.”