Trump inaugurated as 45th President

On Friday, Jan. 20, Donald J. Trump took the oath of office and was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts as the 45th president of the United States at Capitol Hill in Washington. The attendance for Trump’s inauguration ceremony was approximated to be 900,000.

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, of Missouri, opened the ceremony by commemorating the peaceful transition of power that is a principal of American democracy.

At 11:54 a.m., Vice President Mike Pence was sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas as the 48th vice president of the United States.

Trump then presented his inaugural speech, highlighting several key issues and reiterating his campaign platform. During his speech, he promised to create change in politics by giving power back to the people. He also promised to serve and protect the citizens of United States to the best of his ability and put America first.

Following this, six religious sermons were given by Reverend Franklin Graham, Archbishop of New York Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Reverend Dr. Samuel Rodriguez, Pastor Paula White, Rabbi Marvin Hier, and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson.

Finalizing the historic event was the performance of the national anthem.

In attendance for the event were former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama along with their wives, including presidential runner-up Hillary Clinton. Former Vice Presidents Joe Biden, Dan Quayle, and Dick Cheney were also present.

While many at UIS may not have been in attendance for the event, the campus was still able to get involved with learning about the impacts of Trump’s presidency.

One such event, “Democracy & Donuts II: Reflect on the Inauguration,” sponsored by the UIS Division of Student Affairs, took place during the evening of Trump’s inauguration.

At this event, students, faculty, and staff were encouraged to share their opinions, ask questions, and provide commentary of the event and its influence with a panel of UIS professors including Drs. Heather Dell, Ali Nizamuddin, and Jae Sik Ha.

Topics covered during the event were perceived misogyny, racism, the system of checks and balances, and more. The panel also discussed what a Trump administration might look like for the future of the United States and what it stands for.

To engage students in the discussion, the panelists shared their ideas and feelings about the election, while also asking students important questions regarding the election and their emotions toward the presidency and its platform.

The panelists also empowered the student body to be involved with the political process and to be engaged in the community by taking action for topics about which they are passionate.

Many students provided great discussion in the event and asked questions regarding women’s rights, the impacts Trump’s presidency could have on higher education, and the future of America.

Students, as well as faculty and staff, enjoyed the discussion because they were able to share their ideas and opinions while also gaining knowledge in important topics regarding Trump’s policies and potential impacts.