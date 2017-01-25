U of I approves third consecutive tuition freeze

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Last Thursday, the University of Illinois Board of Trustees unanimously approved a system-wide

tuition freeze for the third year in a row. With this freeze, tuition for incoming freshmen on each of the three U of I campuses will not increase from the rates of the 2014-2015 academic year.

Nathan Hoffman, the student representative to the board of trustees, said, “I think [the freeze] is a strong sign that U of I, despite the budget challenges, continues to grow and continues to have a commitment to students getting an affordable college education.”

“That being said,” he continued, “I did share with President Killeen my concern that U of I, as a system, remains uncompetitive with some of our neighboring universities.”

The tuition for out-of-state residents at public universities in nearby states rivals the tuition for in-state residents for the U of I campuses.

For example, the University of Missouri’s estimated tuition for non-Missouri residents in the 2016-17 academic year is $10,716. For the same year, Illinois residents would pay an estimated $12,036 at the Urbana-Champaign campus. -insert table of tuitions around here-

“A freeze is great for where we’re at now, but I would like to see us start to lower that number,” Hoffman said. Tuition, however, only accounts for part of the total cost of college.

“I think college affordability encompasses multiple areas of cost,” said Carolyn Schloemann, acting director for the Office of Financial Assistance at UIS. “[College affordability] does encompass more than just tuition and fees.”

And while the board froze tuition rates, student fees may continue to increase, with UIS seeing the biggest increase of the three campuses.

According to a press release sent out by the U of I Office of University Relations, UIS will see a 10.4 percent, or $210, increase in annual fees by spring 2018. This increase accounts for the new student union fee, which UIS students approved back in 2012.

This is the first time in over 40 years that U of I has approved three consecutive tuition freezes. As described by Hoffman, the point was made at the board of trustees meeting that a fourth tuition freeze may not be feasible if the state goes another year without a budget.

For students interested in talking to legislators about the ongoing budget crisis, Hoffman recommends focusing on specific tasks and goals, like funding MAP grants or other specific programs.

“[Legislators] know we need a budget, everybody knows that,” Hoffman said. “But students should continue to engage with their legislators and let them know… ‘Here’s what’s happening at UIS as a result of no budget.’”

In an attempt to address the specific concerns of education funding during the budget crisis, the board of trustees is currently working with Illinois legislators on a new initiative.

The Investment, Performance, and Accountability Commitment (IPAC) initiative would guarantee the U of I system state funding for five years, so long as the universities continue to perform well.