UIS volunteers, marches for Martin Luther King

On Jan. 16, a few hundred people took to the streets of Springfield to march in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s memory; at least a hundred participants were UIS students according to Assistant Director of the Volunteer and Civic Engagement Center Connie Komnick.

At noon, more than 200 people walked from the start of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where Mayor Jim Langfelder, Illinois NAACP President Teresa Haley, and a panel of college students held an open discussion with the community over race relations and the legacy of Dr. King.

Germaine Jones of the Faith Coalition for the Common Good said, “MLK was a great leader, and this isn’t only a celebration but an effort to bring to mind the people who are being disenfranchised in economically ridden communities.

“[King] also helped us service the ideas that we can be a part of a community in which we can go to our politicians, our ministers, our leaders,” said Jones. “… He reminded all of us that we are human beings with freedoms and liberties. I believe there would be a void in this country if he had never existed.”

Komnick also reflected on the late civil rights advocate.

“I was born during the time Martin Luther King was still living,” she said. “I do remember his assignation, and I realize this is a generation who doesn’t remember what his life and what his legacy was from that particular time, and this day is an opportunity to educate and give them the opportunity to help continue Dr. King’s legacy.”

Of the discussion, UIS freshman Garrett Nimmo said, “In my opinion I think it’s always healthy to have an open discussion where the people can have their voice heard by community leaders. I don’t think this meeting will solve all the problems in Springfield, but it’s a nice start.”

Following the march and community forum, students volunteered their time at 10 locations around the Springfield area.

According to a UIS press release, “students arranged storage space at the Habitat for Humanity Restore, worked with residents at Concordia Village, [and] assisted with house duties at the Ronald McDonald House,” among other services.

Another group remained on campus, where Stop Hunger Now held a food-packing event in which students packaged more than 10,000 meals to benefit individuals in developing nations.