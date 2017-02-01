‘13th’ ECCE event preview

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Parts of the Oscar-nominated Netflix documentary “13th,” will be shown on Friday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. in the Brookens Auditorium.

The event, fully titled “13th: The Distance for How Far We’ve Come and Haven’t Is the Only Thing Equal,” is being co-sponsored by the UIS Diversity Center.

Small snippits of the film will be shown, and discussion will fill in the missing parts of the movie for the attendees’ understanding.

Justin Rose, program and student advisor for the Diversity Center, attributed the partial showing to the fact that the film “is a lot to take in one sitting.”

The movie covers the treatment of African Americans in society, focusing on the criminal justice system from the abolition of slavery with the 13th Amendment in 1865 up to the recent presidential debates.

A main concept the movie addresses is “the war on drugs.”

Larry Golden, director of the Innocence Project, said “drugs is not a black or Latino problem, but a societal problem.”

This is part of why there has been an increase in the incarcerated population. Within “13th,” the increase is shown as the number of incarcerated citizens continues to grow.

“The sad part is that you can trace the increase in the prison population,” said Golden. Also shown is the ratio between minorities, such as African Americans and Latinos, and whites in the prison system.

The discussion panel will consist of Deanie Brown, Larry Golden, and Teshome Campbell, along with Kamau Kemayo as the moderator.

Brown is the associate chancellor in the Office of Access and Equal Opportunity.

Campbell is one of the 10 exonerees of the Innocence Project from 2016. He was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1997 and released due to the help of the Innocence Project in 2016. He was 21 at the time of his arrest and was convicted due to faulty witness testimony.

Campbell is one of the six minorities of the 10 Innocence Project exonerees, which consist of five African Americans and one Latino.

Kemayo is the chair and associate professor of the Department of African-American Studies at UIS.

Rose believes that, due to the content and the fact that it is an ECCE event, there will be a good turnout.