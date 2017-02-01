America’s political panic attack

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Panic is acid to reason. Over time it comes to eat away the basic belief that everything will turn out okay because it never does, and there’s nothing that makes it feel like it will. It saps the will, poisons the mind, warps reality until the world is unrecognizable and terrifying.

Trump is both the symptom and the cause of our national anxiety, the symbolic embodiment of the sensation of being trapped that most Americans have been feeling for the past few years, and it seems likely that our fears will be reflected by politics in the age of Trump.

In the hours before and after the inauguration, various media outlets conducted interviews with Trump voters and supporters who expressed a confusion over why many Americans thought Trump was divisive and why we were not rallying around the new president as a country.

For many of them, there was a sense that merely by being sworn into office, Trump was making them feel safer already, filling them with a sense of optimism. They were the people, and I think they would agree with this, who felt as though Obama was trying to take their country away.

They were relieved, at long last, to see him go.

But if you ask therapists and doctors around the country, they will tell you that they’ve seen an increase in literal anxiety among their patients because of Trump’s nature as a manifestation of a bully, a jerk, a sexual assaulter, a liar, a fool – a force of destruction that makes it seem acceptable to be racist, to bully, to be vicious, to sexually assault women.

To listen to liberals is to hear conversations in which the future of American democracy is not assured.

These present times are the result of these larger trends that have given us what’s called Toxic Stress, which is the long-term sense of alienation, isolation, rejection, and powerlessness.

Some felt it when Bush started a war with lies and made anyone who questioned them feel as though they were un-American, unwelcome in their own country.

Others felt it when they thought Obama had taken away their health care, or threatened the sanctity of marriage, or spoke to Black America.

Trump is horrific, literally horrific – he won an election that he should not have won by any sane rules of presidential elections, and is a candidate who was essentially elected by a minority of Americans who want to just blow America up.

Some of his supporters, not all, but some, harbor fury toward those whom they regard as not being “real” Americans.

This is going to get worse.

America is being gaslighted and triggered, and if we cannot agree on a shared reality in which there are shared anxieties and shared hopes, we may very well be the Panicked States of America.