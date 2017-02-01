Bachelor’s degree in athletic training eliminated, UIS pushes for master’s

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Jan. 20, the UIS Campus Senate approved the elimination of the proposed Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training degree.

This change occurred after the university received approval from the Illinois Board of Higher Education during the spring of 2016 to pursue the addition of this major on campus; however, recent changes in accreditation standards have halted the program.

In September of 2016, the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education (CAATE), the committee by which every student in Illinois must be licensed to attain their degree, established that “professional athletic training programs must result in a granting of a Master’s Degree in Athletic Training.”

The university would be able to offer a bachelor’s program, but would miss the deadline for CAATE accreditation as students entering the four-year program would need to complete their degree before the spring 2020 semester.

The university would ultimately have fallen a few months short of this deadline.

Director of Athletic Training Celest Weuver noticed this clause before the program had been advertised, catalogued, implemented, or opened for enrollment.

While the baccalaureate program has been removed, she hopes to push for a master’s program at UIS instead.

“Ultimately,” Wauver explained, “it’s what’s best for the university. The program was headed toward becoming a master’s program anyway, so having a bachelor’s program was almost like an extra step; now, we can focus on being accredited as a master’s program, which will also save us time and money.”

In order for the master’s program to be available at UIS, it will need to be approved by several committees, including the College Curriculum Committee, the University of Illinois Board of Trustees, and the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

Weuver hopes to get the program started in the summer of 2018, since many Athletic Training programs begin during the summer semester. For this to occur, the proposed master’s program for athletic training must be approved by June 2017 and receive accreditation.

If the program is able to begin at its tentative date, UIS may be the first college in Illinois to offer a Master of Science in Athletic Training.

This comes as many other colleges and universities are transitioning their athletic training programs into master’s programs as mandated by CAATE; however, due to the budget crisis within Illinois, many colleges and universities may not be able to afford running a master’s program for this division.

UIS will closely rival Illinois State University, as well as other universities, as they compete to become one of the first to offer a master’s program in the state.