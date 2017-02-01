Behind the Scenes at UIS

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

For Nancy Weichert, the best part of working at UIS is “working with students, especially with a diverse population of students.”

“I feel like it keeps me young, informed, and open-minded. I just love it. I love all the interesting work that students are doing.”

Weichert, a clinical faculty member in the Library Instructional Program has many daily duties. The Springfield native liaisons primarily with the Capital Honors Program, but also aids those in the Visual Arts Program.

Each staff member spends time at the reference desk helping students and performing “basic duties of a desk person,” which includes checking books in and out.

Weichert also does “one-on-one help with students [to help them] in their research process” and helps faculty with their own research.

Director of Learning Commons and User Services Sarah Sagmoen said that her favorite aspect of working with Weichert is “her energy and passion for the types of things librarians care about,” like helping students.

Weichert helps develop the curriculum of the programs she liaisons with and helps improve the collection in those areas, along with developing the general collection in fiction and bestsellers.

One of the long-term duties that Weichert performs is organizing books that have been gifted to Brookens Library to determine if they should be put into the library’s collection or in the annual book sale.

While Weichert has a long list of duties, she is only considered a half-time employee, meaning she has Mondays and Fridays off, which “gives me the opportunity to have a more flexible schedule,” she said.

During the days she is not on campus, most of her activities involve being outside, such as – taking bike rides, going to the farmer’s market, and gardening.

She takes time to hang out with her friends, and spends time with her family – her spouse of 15 years and her 5-year-old daughter.

They have many “adventures,” including one Weichert remembers as a spontaneous trip: “One time we wanted to get tacos, so we went to Beardstown, because I heard they have good tacos.”

Beardstown is about an hour’s drive from Springfield, on the banks of the Illinois River.

After seven years of travelling and taking many classes at other universities, Weichert obtained her undergraduate degree in art history from Southern Illinois University Carbondale (SIUC) in 2004.

In 2005, Weichert graduated with a master’s degree in library and information science from Dominican University in Chicago.

Of the shift in her interests, Weichert said, “I like librarianship because I’m interested in a lot of different things. I like to learn and be open about things.”

During her time as a graduate student, Weichert worked at Dominican University and Northwestern. After graduation, she remained at Northwestern for a short time until she began at Donors Forum, a nonprofit organization. She then accepted a job managing the branch library at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago.

A short time later, she joined the library at UIS for a year, when she received an opportunity to work as a librarian at Sacred Heart-Griffin High School.

However, a year later, Weichert left; she did not like how the high school system worked.

“It didn’t seem like there was room for mutual respect. People, no matter their age, deserve respect,” said Weichert.