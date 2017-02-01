Old Time Music Jam welcomes musical artists and connoisseurs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Old Time Music Jam ensemble on the UIS campus is welcoming students, faculty, staff, and the public to their performances, which occur every other Wednesday night from 7:30-9 p.m. in VPA 33, with a special “slow jam” session occurring from 6-7 p.m.

The Old Time Music Jam was founded in 2006, and has been a great way to encourage campus involvement by getting to meet new people, learning more about the arts, and listening to great music in a fun and inviting atmosphere.

While the ensemble is open for anyone to listen to, it is also open for anyone to participate in. Anyone who plays fiddle, banjo, mandolin, guitar, hammered dulcimer, ukulele, or other stringed instruments are welcome to come and play during the sessions.

Old-time music is played during these sessions, which includes music from the dance repertory that played through the ages since the 17th century. Some of the music is the “hoedown” music that many associate with square dances.

The Old Time Music Jam ensemble is a great way to get involved on campus because the event helps to make the UIS campus visible and helps people learn about the historic music that is played.

If you are interesting in participating but have not had prior experience in playing this music, there is a “slow jam” session that occurs an hour before regular performances.

At this session, the music is played at a slower pace so new participants are able to learn the songs; the musicians encourage these new participants and are more than happy to give guidance during the sessions.

It is a great way to meet new people and be involved in campus. The atmosphere is very fun and inviting, and the ensemble encourages everyone to come out and watch and/or participate.

If you have any comments or questions, you may contact Associate Professor of Ethnomusicology Sharon Graf by email at sgraf1@uis.edu.