ECCE panel discusses ‘13th’ in Black History Month event

The ECCE event covering “13th: The Distance for How Far We’ve Come and Haven’t Is the Only Thing Equal” aimed to “immerse you in diversity in all spectrums,” said Justin Rose, program and student advisor for the Diversity Center.

The event, held on Feb. 3 in the Brookens Auditorium, covered the Netflix documentary, showing parts of the film which were then discussed by a panel. The event began at 6 p.m., but the auditorium was at full capacity by 5:45 p.m.

The film and discussion centered on the growing prison population in the United States.

The movie showed that the average prison population increased a minimum of 150,000 every 10 years since 1970. However, from 1980 to 1990, the population increased by 665,300 people from 513,000 total in 1980.

While the United States accounts for only 5 percent of the world’s population, it is responsible for about 25 percent of the prison population. The race percentages were given as follows: Asian, 1.5 percent; black, 37.9 percent; Native American, 2.1 percent; and white at 58.6 percent.

The discussion panelists included Deanie Brown, Larry Golden, and Teshome Campbell, along with Professor Kamau Kemayo as the moderator. Brown is the associate chancellor in the Office of Access and Equal Opportunity.

Campbell is one of the 10 exonerees of the Innocence Project from 2016. Campbell was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1997 and released with the help of the Innocence Project in 2016. He was 21 at the time of his arrest and was convicted due to faulty witness testimony.

Campbell says he was “convicted as an example” at the time of his trial.

During his time in prison, Campbell attended college, his cell becoming his dorm room, saying that “prison is what you make it.”

He said that he “didn’t want to go away for 10 years and have nothing to show for it.”

During his time in prison, Campbell worked for very minimal amounts of money; Campbell made the comparison of $0.02 an hour to $10 dollars an hour. Brown says “you can be a slave if you’re convicted of a crime, otherwise you are protected by the 13th Amendment.”

Once his innocence was proven, Campbell made it a priority to visit the grave of his mother, who passed away during his time in prison. Since his release, Campbell has not held onto his time in prison in anger, but attempted to grow from it.

This was the first ECCE event of the semester, but the second event for Black History Month.

One of the final remarks of the night came from Kemayo, who said, “Do not let this discussion die.”