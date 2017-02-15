Athlete Profile: UIS sophomore Lexi Yoggerst

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Many students have probably seen Alexis “Lexi” Yoggerst walking, or running, around campus. Tall, blonde, and with a positive personality, Yoggerst is a sophomore communications major here at UIS. And when she isn’t hitting the books, she’s running.

Lexi is a an athlete for the women’s track and field team. The Riverton, Illinois native is the daughter of Don and Deborah Yoggerst, who are in sales, graphic design, and photography. Lexi has two siblings: one older brother, Zach, who is 22 and graduated from Illinois College in May; and one younger brother, Spencer, who will be 15 this month and attends Riverton High School.

Yoggerst started running in sixth grade and never stopped. She was ranked number one in Illinois going into state finals when she was in eighth grade. She still holds two records at Riverton Middle School, and she was given the Coach’s Award from head coach Mike DeWitt at the athletic awards ceremony last year.

While the awards are nice, Yoggerst’s times speak for themselves. She runs in the 400 meters, 800 meters, 4×200 meter relay, 4×400 meter relay, and the distance medley relay. Some of her best scores are as follows: 400 meters, 60.7 seconds; 800 meters, 2:24 minutes; 4×400 meter relay, averaging 4:24 minutes; and distance medley relay, 12:57 minutes.

Yoggerst said, “I didn’t think I wanted to run in college, but after visiting UIS and meeting Coach DeWitt, I changed my mind. Honestly, Coach DeWitt made me want to continue running. He encouraged me to keep my momentum going.”

She continued, “Coach DeWitt is one of the most dedicated people I’ve ever met. He somehow knows what I am capable of doing and correctly predicts how I’ll do in a race. He always knows the perfect thing to do or say in any situation, even if it isn’t related to running. He and Coach [Tyler] Pence both encourage me to perform at my best, on and off the track.”

Yoggerst also has great respect for her teammates.

“We’ve really come together to make a great team,” she said. “Running is fun when everyone on the team works together and celebrates each other’s accomplishments and we strive to be very competitive, run to our best ability, and always work to improve.”

After UIS, Yoggerst hopes to continue to running. She intends to run 5K events and marathons with her brother Zach, who ran cross country and track at Illinois College.

Professionally, she isn’t for certain now, but she knows that she wants to continue her modeling, and then either work as a television news anchor or maybe switch it up and be a personal trainer.

While Yoggerst strives to do her best at all times, she also strives to “always be kind to others.” The motto she lives by is, “The biggest challenge of life is to be yourself in a world that is trying to make you like everyone else.”