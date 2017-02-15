Dodgeball club provides stress relief and fun for UIS students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Students are invited to enjoy a good, old-fashioned game of dodgeball at the Student Life Building (SLB) gymnasium. This is a great way to meet new people in a fun and exciting environment, while also being able to relieve the weeklong stresses of class and coursework.

Dodgeball games take place every Tuesday from 9-11 p.m. and Thursday from 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Visitors are welcome to join in at any time and may leave whenever they like.

The dodgeball games are organized by randomly selecting individuals to be on each team. The games are played according to most of the regular rules of dodgeball, such as playing until the last person is eliminated and eliminating opposing players while simultaneously bringing in teammates by catching opponents’ throws.

However, UIS Dodgeball has implemented a no-blocking rule, which eliminates an individual that blocks another ball with their held ball. This rule is the main significant change from the old-school game that everyone knows and loves.

The games are fast-paced and no-holds-barred, making for a great environment for some friendly competition with fellow campus students.

Once a game has ended, a new game begins, and teams are occasionally changed throughout the night.

The games and team selection go by fairly quickly, so the outcome of the game is never a serious issue, keeping the games fun and friendly, yet still

competitive.

Everyone is encouraged to join, even for just one game. Dodgeball can benefit participants in various ways, including improving physical fitness by increasing stamina and enhancing coordination; it is also a great way to do cardio without the mundane task of running on a treadmill.

It also offers a great way to meet new people and gain many new friends. The organization is inclusive of everyone, bringing together people across different campuses, majors, and more.

There are no commitments to joining the club, and any individual of any skill level may participate without feeling self-conscious, making it a great way to get involved on campus.

Cameron Seibert, a junior at UIS, encourages others to participate, stating “Dodgeball is great, fun, and relaxing. It’s something to get my mind off all the schoolwork.”

He continued, “I encourage everyone to try it. Bring some friends, and have some fun!”

For those wanting to play in a more competitive fashion, UIS Dodgeball participates in tournaments two to three times a year. Such a tournament was held this year where club members played in and refereed a charity dodgeball tournament which took place at UIS.

UIS Dodgeball also competes at other colleges and universities, such as an upcoming event on Saturday, Feb. 25 at SIUE, where they hope to send two teams of six or more players to represent UIS.

The club also participates in a dodgeball intramural that takes place every year. Tournaments are usually announced at the dodgeball games, where anyone who is interested may sign up.

Anyone interested in joining is encouraged to show up to the dodgeball games. You may also contact Jarrett Lindsay or Sean Flamand, presidents of UIS Dodgeball, at jlind7@uis.edu or sflam2@uis.edu, respectively, or visit the Facebook page UIS Dodgeball.

Transparency disclosure: Sean Flamand is a staff member with The Journal. Flamand was not interviewed in relation to this story.

