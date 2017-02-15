Student Union tour shows progress

SGA President Austin Mehnet and Student representative Nathan Hoffnan on tour of the Student Union

The more than 5,200-square-foot Student Union is “on schedule and under budget,” according to Director of Construction Chuck Coderko.

Fifty percent of the construction is complete, and the building is scheduled to be opened in January 2018.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, a tour of the building was hosted by Chancellor Susan Koch. The workers have been able to seal the union and use heaters so that they can continue working on the interior as the weather worsens.

Construction of the interior has begun with beams and electrical wiring, and also with outlines drawn in orange for where things will be put later on, such as coolers.

However, the outside will remain the same sight for bystanders until the weather warms in April.

Multiple offices will be moved to the Student Union once completed, including: Student Government Association, Student Activities Committee, Student Organization Funding Association, Student Trustees, board administrators’ offices, Volunteer and Civic Engagement Center, and the Office of the Chancellor.

On the second floor there is a wide-open room, which has movable walls that can divide the room into five smaller rooms for events. Catering will be covered upstairs, where many events will occur.

Of course, students are the main concern for the functions of the union. There will be a Starbucks on the second level. This will also include the ability for a small stage indoors and a terrace with seating outdoors.

Between all of the floors, there are many areas where students can study or socialize. Socializing includes the game room, which has many outlets for game systems and televisions.

There is also the potential for interactive video games.

“Micro-restaurants,” as described by Coderko, will be included downstairs, replacing the food emporium in the Public Affairs Building.

Just outside of the front doors, which face the rest of campus, there will be a plaza.

The plaza will extend to the already existing sidewalk and will include multiple seating areas. There will be an area where major events can occur, which could include concerts.

Throughout the union there are a total of three entrances, two elevators and multiple staircases, which allow students to maneuver easily.

The union will be closed after a particular time, which has yet to be decided.

Students will be able access to the Student Union after hours, and will also have access to the Capitol Grille, currently located in Founders Residence Hall.

There will be a considerable amount of security inside and outside of the Student Union, covering concerns for student safety.

Overall, the Student Union is for students, but Koch also said it also will be “available for the community.”