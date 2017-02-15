Students ‘Seize the Power’ at Black History Month event

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Last Wednesday, the Diversity Center hosted an event aimed at instructing and uniting the UIS community. The night, which featured a presentation from Donard Haggins, was aimed at educating students about breaking cycles of poverty and navigating foreign spaces comfortably.

The event was co-sponsored by the Black Male Collegiate Society, the Black Student Union, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Multicultural Male Society, Sigma Lamda Beta International Fraternity, Inc., and the African Student Association.

Haggins, formerly an estate lawyer, gave advice and answered questions on how to network successfully and how to pass wealth from generation to generation.

This included discussions of establishing a trust, how to appear presentable, ways to stay knowledgeable about current events, and techniques to break into new social groups.

Haggins also gave advice on how to save money while living in college.

Malayzja Anderson, a graduate assistant in the Diversity Center, said that the inspiration for the event was empowering people, especially those in the black community.

“A lot of times when we think of power, we think of force and action… but power is in unity, it’s in navigation, it’s in saving and investing,” Anderson said.

“I learned about … how to support myself in the future one day,” said UIS senior Adam Tomaszewski. Tomaszewski added that he enjoys when speakers come to UIS.

“I really enjoy that all of us come together as a campus. You see faces that you might not see normally.”

While the event was held as a part of the Diversity Center’s Black History Month programming, Anderson stressed all students were welcome to attend. “It’s important to get an array of students out, not just students of color,” she said.

The Diversity Center will continue its Black History Month programming with the Etiquette Dinner coming Friday, Feb. 17.