The reality of white privilege

After Donald Trump was elected, many people of color, people in the LGBTQ community, etc. expressed their fear of his presidency.

But instead of expressing compassion for those who felt marginalized by Trump’s election, many chose to tell those frightened individuals that they had no right to be afraid.

Of course, these are the same people who passionately deny any existence of privilege.

They’ll call anyone fighting for better treatment of people of color “snowflakes,” but the moment you even mention the word privilege, they have to fight back tears of rage while they choke out half-arguments.

They’ll say that if white privilege exists, then how come there are so many white people who struggle? Of course that’s like denying that tortoises have longer life expectancies than giraffes because some tortoises die before giraffes do.

But the fact is, white privilege is real whether you are willing to admit it or not.

About 46 percent of young black children live in poverty, compared to 15 percent of young white children according to research by the Economic Policy Institute.

According to research done by the National Center for Children in Poverty, children who are exposed to poverty are extremely likely to remain poor as adults, as a result of lack of resources, the tendency of schools in poor areas to be underfunded, etc.

Research done by Bhashkar Mazumder, a senior economist at the Federal Reserve of Chicago, found a correlation coefficient of 0.6 when it comes to intergenerational mobility. This means that growing up in poverty, or the earnings of your parents, are strongly correlated with your own earnings as an adult.

Through this data you can see a cycle that perpetuates itself, as black people are far more likely to grow up in poverty, then live in poverty as adults, which in turn will mean their children will grow up in poverty.

And this issue isn’t just economic. You are far less likely to be arrested or jailed if you are white.

Black people make up just 13 percent of the population, yet they make up almost 28 percent of arrests, compared to white people who make up about 77 percent of the population but 69 percent of arrests, according to FBI data.

According to the 2010 census, black people made up 40 percent of the total incarcerated population, while white people make up just 39 percent.

White privilege isn’t some issue of competing opinions. Its an issue of those who have a nuanced understanding of the perpetual cycles and systemic issues related to race in the United States, and those who choose to deny it.

It isn’t an issue of entitled brats who think we should all get a participation trophy, but rather an issue that we can take social and political measures to address.