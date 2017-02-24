UIS Cares Food Pantry: Free resources for all currently enrolled UIS students

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The UIS Cares Food Pantry opened on campus in the fall 2016 semester after individuals inquired about providing food options to students struggling with food insecurity. After years of brainstorming and attempting several variations to tackle this issue, the UIS Cares Food Pantry was born.

The food pantry was created to provide students with various resources including food, cleaning supplies, and toiletries, which they may not be able to afford as they balance other expenses such as housing or tuition.

The food pantry, located in the Student Affairs Building (SAB) in room 60, is open every Friday from 1-4 p.m., during which time students are welcome to grab any items they may need.

Mark Dochterman, director of the Volunteer and Civic Engagement Center at UIS, realized the need for this on campus.

“We know that students are struggling financially. We want to be a place that students can rely on to get healthy, nourishing meals.”

The UIS Cares Food Pantry continues to expand. In just its early stages of development, the food pantry is working to achieve agency status with the Central Illinois Food Bank.

Agency status would allow the pantry to provide a wider variety of food options to students and purchase food at a discounted price or even receive materials for free from the Central Illinois Food Bank.

“Getting this agency status will allow us to do two things: the first thing, if somebody gives us monetary donations, will allow us to stretch those donations three times further. Another thing it will do is allow us to collect items for free that is not normal for other places,” Dochterman explained.

The pursuit of providing students with healthy, nourishing meals is also growing. The food pantry now includes a refrigerator where vegetables, frozen foods, and other options will be available to students on a weekly basis.

With the help of individuals such as Student Services Worker Mary Umbarger, recipes that can be made from all of the items found in the food pantry are provided as well – giving students the necessary resources to create healthy meals.

So far, all donations for the food pantry have come from food bins from students, faculty, and staff across campus. These food bins have been upgraded into green and white receptacles which now offer the option of sending in monetary donations.

For a full listing of where these drop-off locations are located or to view food donation guidelines, visit http://www.uis.edu/studentaffairs/uiscares/. To receive any additional information about the UIS Cares Food Pantry, you may e-mail UISCares@uis.edu.