Justice for sexual assault victims

Sexual harassment and sexual assault on college campuses everywhere in the United States is, and always has been, a serious issue of great concern. The consequences and implications for sexual assault vary greatly and have had a great impact on how charges are handled on campuses and even in courtrooms.

Many sexual assault cases that occur on college campuses are first reported to campus officials, although the victims may choose to also file a report with the police. Because of Title IX laws which have been in effect since 1972, schools must have procedures in place in which they handle sexual harassment and sexual assault complaints.

This act has established schools as a safe space for survivors; some individuals feel as though schools are the only place they can turn to for help and believe that the judicial system does not always offer the best solutions, sometimes even leaving victims abandoned by the system from which they sought help.

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), one-fourth of all reported rapes lead to an arrest, one-fifth lead to prosecution, and half of those prosecutions result in felony convictions.

For most sexual assault survivors on campus, schools have been the only network, support system, and form of justice that the victims have.

If sexual assault is such a serious issue across campuses everywhere, and even among courtrooms across the nation, why are there so often very little to no consequences for the perpetrators?

This question is complicated, for many reasons; however, the issue comes down to the varying local statutes, as well as varying Title IX procedures seen on college campuses. Most cases are handled at an individual or local level among both schools and court hearings. For this reason alone, the outcomes of many cases vary significantly.

Title IX requires that every college and university must have a Title IX coordinator who manages complaints and even conducts investigations separate from the police. Only when the school has collected significant evidence in favor of the victim can action be taken.

Unfortunately, it is difficult for schools to obtain significant evidence against perpetrators, as well as gaining solid evidence from the victim himself/herself. Further, each school has its own definition of sexual harassment and sexual assault, as well as varying outcomes.

As stated on the UIS website, sexual harassment can take place in two forms: “submission to or rejection of unwelcome sexual advances or requests for sexual favors … affecting that individual’s employment, education, living environment, or participation in a UIS program or activity,” and “when pervasive or egregious conduct … creates a hostile environment,” with the hostile environment being constituted as sufficiently serious and objectively offensive, with the purpose of interfering with the individual, and by the basis of sex, sexuality, gender identity, etc.

However, according to the UIUC website, sister campus of UIS, “Sexual harassment is defined by law and includes requests for sexual favors, sexual advances or other sexual conduct when (a) submission is either explicitly or implicitly a condition affecting academic or employment decisions; or (b) the behavior is sufficiently severe or pervasive as to create an intimidating, hostile or repugnant environment; or (c) the behavior persists despite objection by the person to whom the conduct is directed.”

Even within university organizations, the definitions and procedures regarding sexual misconduct vary and the consequences for these cases are the direct result of how policies, procedures, laws, and definitions are set up.

This ambiguity is what results in such a wide variety of outcomes for both the victim and complainant. The ambiguity does not just stop at the university level; however; it can be seen most prominently in local courtrooms.

In Illinois, criminal sexual assault is considered a Class 1 felony. A Class 1 felony, in Illinois, is often associated with a 15-year sentence with a two-year parole or a probation term of up to four years. A maximum fine of $25,000 may also apply. Of course, these terms and conditions vary, and are all at the judge’s discretion.

Compared to California, Illinois has strict guidelines concerning sexual assault. According to FindLaw, California’s sexual assault conviction carries with it a possible sentence ranging from six months in county jail up to 48 months in prison, as well as a possible $10,000 fine – all at the judge’s discretion.

In the infamous case of Brock Turner, who was convicted of three counts of felony sexual assault in the state of California, his sentencing was the former. His indictments of two felony sexual assault charges and one for attempted rape carried a conviction sentence of up to 14 years in prison; however, he was sentenced to just six years in jail and was released after only three months.

This ambiguity results in many cases going unreported each year – almost 52 percent, according to RAINN. These varying cases and consequences, along with loose conviction guidelines set by the state, have created difficult standards on which judges must base their sentences.