Needle Arts Club brings campus together and helps out community through its craft

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Needle Arts Club was founded in the spring of 2016 by UIS undergraduates Jessey Bruce and Hannah Latif. The club began with Bruce and Latif teaching close friends the crafts of knitting and crocheting, before eventually deciding to share this hobby with others on campus.

The organization teaches the arts of knitting and crocheting to any student on campus who is interested. The organization offers a great way to connect with others and share the love and enjoyment of knitting, crocheting, and more in an easygoing and relaxing atmosphere while also learning an enjoyable and helpful craft that is often overlooked.

The Needle Arts Club meets every Monday from 5:30-7 p.m. in PAC H, where snacks are provided and music is played. Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to go since all materials involved such as needles, yarn, and hooks are all provided for free for members to use.

There are also no prior skills needed to join the organization; all members are more than happy to teach their skills to anyone willing to learn the craft and make beautiful creations.

Carolyn Mazzuca, treasurer of the Needle Arts Club, finds this hobby to be a fun way of bringing people together. “It is such a casual atmosphere. Our goal is to teach the art of knitting and crocheting to anyone that wants to learn,” said Mazzuca.

The organization also wants to help out the Springfield community through volunteer projects that they hope to organize in the near future.

One way they hope to help out the community is by knitting and crocheting scarves that can be used by those in need during the cold winter months. The organization also plans to create and donate yarn hats for babies being cared for at Neonatal Intensive Care Units at local Springfield hospitals.

The idea of giving back to the community through the skill of crafting useful garments is important to the organization and their mission. Mazzuca explained, “I think our goal of giving back to our community through art really sets us off from other clubs on campus.”

All students are welcome to join and become a part of an incredible, unique, and engaging organization that will allow them to meet others, share their ideas, learn a new craft, and help out the Springfield community in a positive and impactful way.

If you have any questions or would like more information, you may contact the president of the Needle Arts Club, Jessey Bruce, at jbruc2@uis.edu.