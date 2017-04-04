Membership opportunities for UIS Forensics Team

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The UIS Forensics Team is seeking to add new members to their roster for the upcoming year. The Forensics Team, founded in 2011 by Eric Woods and Nikki Overcash, allows students to become involved on campus and meet new people, all while establishing and strengthening skills necessary for future endeavors.

The purpose of Forensics Team is to teach students about speechwriting and public speaking. Forensics speech and debate gives students a chance to not only hone and develop their speaking skills, but also compete against students from other colleges and universities around both the state and country. Members are also able to learn from participating in and watching tournaments.

The UIS Forensics Team has competed in many tournaments, traveling as far away as Pennsylvania. Regularly, the Forensics Team travels and competes at events in Indianapolis, Peoria, St. Louis, and a number of events in the Chicago area.

One of the most notable tournaments, the annual Norton Tournament at Bradley University, has been a regular event in which the organization participates, along with other schools from all 50 states. Along with that, the Forensics Team also attends the Illinois Intercollegiate Forensics Association State Championships every year.

Besides traditional Forensics tournaments, the organization has also taken on events sponsored by the Public Communication Speech and Debate League, including non-traditional events such as slam poetry, stand-up comedy, audition monologue, radio, and improvisational performing.

Over the six years that the Forensics Team has been on campus, the team has won more than 125 awards. In its inaugural 2011-2012 season, the team attended the Novice Nationals in Pennsylvania and took home seven awards, including runner-up.

In 2013, a student took home first place in poetry at the Junior Varsity Nationals, while the team as a whole won the second place sweeps award.

Any undergraduate student wanting to participate is encouraged to join. Members will gain invaluable public speaking skills and work with coaches to develop and strengthen other skills which will help them further in the future.

Woods, who is still a coach for the Forensics Team, enjoys helping members reach their full potential.

“I love watching the students’ pieces come to life. They work very hard to perfect what they put together, and it is always a proud moment to see them in front of the room performing at a tournament, and even winning awards,” said Woods.

The Forensics Team coaches aim to increase students’ critical thinking skills, confidence, and time management.

The Forensics Team will be hosting workshops on April 12 and April 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in WUIS 2, where refreshments will be provided.

Any undergraduate student interested in joining or registering for these workshops should contact Eric Woods at ewood5@uis.edu.