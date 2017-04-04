SAB renovations to prepare for UIC nursing program move-in

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Beginning in March, renovations have been occurring in the Student Activities Building (SAB) room 20. The remodel comes as UIS prepares to offer a bachelor’s program in nursing through the UIC campus.

UIC has partnered with UIS and Memorial Health Systems to offer this new program as the UIC nursing program continues to grow while ranking in the top quartile in the nation.

Thus, UIS will now also be offering one of the top-ranked nursing programs, expecting to increase undergraduate enrollment – especially as the need for nurses and other health care professionals in the Springfield area has been on the rise.

The UIS campus was chosen in order to expand the nursing program across the state, with locations already established in Peoria, Urbana, Chicago, Rockford, and the Quad Cities. Further, the Springfield location offered available space to support this move-in and is able to suit the needs of the incoming program.

Although renovations have not yet begun, some preliminary work has started to clear the space as the remodel approaches quickly. Once the remodel begins, construction will work quickly as the deadline for completion is Aug. 1 – just four months until the fall 2017 semester begins and the program is underway.

The transformation will include a large lab with eight patient beds which students will use to learn patient care skills. There will also be three examination rooms that will be set up to mimic clinics that students will use to learn and build their health assessment skills.

A classroom will also be included for student use when they are in the lab and faculty offices will be moved into the space.

The remodel’s focus is to allow for a large student space, including an area of tables for students to gather together and study.

Cynthia Reese, director of the UIC College of Nursing at the Springfield campus, explained the decision behind moving into the area.

“SAB 20 was selected because it has the amount of space the nursing program needs in one space. It will be easily accessible for our students.” Reese added, “We are very excited to be moving into this space.”