Samsung swings back with its Galaxy S8

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The smartphone industry saw the launch of a phone with the top unique features on March 29. Samsung made sure everything goes well with their new flagship S8 and S8+ due to the company’s failure with Note 7. The S8 uses a top-notch Snapdragon 835 processor, while the international variant uses an Exynos processor.

The Samsung S8 and S8+ is the first phone to have Bluetooth 5.0, which allows connecting two devices at the same time, including streaming.

Samsung named its display “Infinity” due to the almost no-bezel designed, dual-curved quadHD display.

Samsung for the first time named its two flagships like rival Apple, coming up with different sizes of the same phone.

The S8 and S8+ are equipped with the fingerprint sensor, iris scanner, and face recognition, so users can set iris scans as passwords to unlock the phone by just looking at it.

Samsung introduces Bixby, a digital assistant which will change the way people interact with their phones. Bixby shows related information after learning from the user’s behavior based on the location, app usage, and more.

The S8 uses dual-pixel cameras which capture better detail in pictures. The S8 can also be turned into a PC by connecting to DeX dock and can be connected to a monitor, mouse, and keyboard to work like a PC. Samsung also launched its New gear 360 camera, WiFi called Connect Home, and a new remote for Gear VR.