Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Filed under Features, Journal Archives, Student Affairs

West Coast Swing dance invites you to shake up the floor

Aeriel Storey, Assistant Editor for FeaturesApril 12, 2017

Photo+provided+by+UIS+Project+Swing+Facebook+page
Photo provided by UIS Project Swing Facebook page

Photo provided by UIS Project Swing Facebook page

Photo provided by UIS Project Swing Facebook page

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






West Coast Swing invites you to join in on the fun! The organization meets in the TRAC multi-purpose room every Wednesday at 9 p.m. and provides a great way to socialize with other people in a fun and easygoing environment.  

At the events, experienced dance instructors teach participants the heart of West Coast Swing through step-by-step instructions.  

West Coast Swing was popularized in the 1940s and continued throughout the 1950s. It is known for its upbeat tempo and quick dance movements which are usually performed to jazz music. Some popular forms of the dance include the jitterbug, boogie woogie, and more. The dances can be performed on one’s own, or with a partner.  

West Coast Swing on campus focuses more on the traditional and well-known style of swing. In it, participants will learn to sugar push, push break, side pass, step, and whip – just as it was done during its golden days. By the end, participants will have learned how to successfully swing dance, while also exercising and making connections with other people. 

Everyone is encouraged to join as it provides a fun way to exercise, meet new people, and even learn a new dance style. Individuals may bring their friends or even come on their own. There is no need to wear any specific attire for the event.  

For those interested in joining the organization, doors are open to anyone during their activity hours – so join the fun! You may also sign up via the UIS Connections website under West Coast Swing. 

Print Friendly

Other stories filed under Features

Samsung swings back with its Galaxy S8

The smartphone industry saw the launch of a phone with the top unique features on March 29. Samsung made sure everything goes well with their new ...

Office Support Specialist for the Mathematical Science Department: Patty Stoutamyer
Office Support Specialist for the Mathematical Science Department: Patty Stoutamyer
Supernaturally charming
Supernaturally charming
Osaka offers good food, but is it worth the price?
Osaka offers good food, but is it worth the price?
’13 Reasons Why’ review
’13 Reasons Why’ review

Other stories filed under Journal Archives

Samsung swings back with its Galaxy S8

The smartphone industry saw the launch of a phone with the top unique features on March 29. Samsung made sure everything goes well with their new ...

Military Veterans Club inaugural fundraiser is huge success
Military Veterans Club inaugural fundraiser is huge success
Reviewing the referenda
Reviewing the referenda
Speaker Series tackles refugee crisis and immigration
Speaker Series tackles refugee crisis and immigration
SGA adopts nine new resolutions in one of their last meetings

Nearing the end of their term – which officially closes on April 30 – the SGA adopted nine different resolutions in Sunday night’s meeting. Seve...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left

  • Features

    Samsung swings back with its Galaxy S8

  • West Coast Swing dance invites you to shake up the floor

    Features

    Office Support Specialist for the Mathematical Science Department: Patty Stoutamyer

  • West Coast Swing dance invites you to shake up the floor

    Journal Archives

    Supernaturally charming

  • West Coast Swing dance invites you to shake up the floor

    Journal Archives

    Osaka offers good food, but is it worth the price?

  • West Coast Swing dance invites you to shake up the floor

    Journal Archives

    ’13 Reasons Why’ review

  • West Coast Swing dance invites you to shake up the floor

    Journal Archives

    ‘If you must blink, do it now’

  • West Coast Swing dance invites you to shake up the floor

    Features

    Senior admissions counselor: Jillian Briggs

  • West Coast Swing dance invites you to shake up the floor

    Campus News

    SAB renovations to prepare for UIC nursing program move-in

  • West Coast Swing dance invites you to shake up the floor

    Features

    Membership opportunities for UIS Forensics Team

  • West Coast Swing dance invites you to shake up the floor

    Journal Archives

    Half ‘Lion,’ half lamb

Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
West Coast Swing dance invites you to shake up the floor