West Coast Swing dance invites you to shake up the floor

West Coast Swing invites you to join in on the fun! The organization meets in the TRAC multi-purpose room every Wednesday at 9 p.m. and provides a great way to socialize with other people in a fun and easygoing environment.

At the events, experienced dance instructors teach participants the heart of West Coast Swing through step-by-step instructions.

West Coast Swing was popularized in the 1940s and continued throughout the 1950s. It is known for its upbeat tempo and quick dance movements which are usually performed to jazz music. Some popular forms of the dance include the jitterbug, boogie woogie, and more. The dances can be performed on one’s own, or with a partner.

West Coast Swing on campus focuses more on the traditional and well-known style of swing. In it, participants will learn to sugar push, push break, side pass, step, and whip – just as it was done during its golden days. By the end, participants will have learned how to successfully swing dance, while also exercising and making connections with other people.

Everyone is encouraged to join as it provides a fun way to exercise, meet new people, and even learn a new dance style. Individuals may bring their friends or even come on their own. There is no need to wear any specific attire for the event.

For those interested in joining the organization, doors are open to anyone during their activity hours – so join the fun! You may also sign up via the UIS Connections website under West Coast Swing.