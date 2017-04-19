CAST program, Career Development Center host career day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Career Development Center hosted a networking event involving several major childcare and family advocacy organizations last week in the Public Affairs Center (PAC).

Child Family Advocacy Career Day, held on April 12, was aimed toward those seeking degrees in public administration, criminal justice, social work, human services, legal studies, and teacher education, as well as individuals hoping to work on behalf of children and families.

Organizations such as the Youth Service Bureau, Family Service Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Springfield Urban League, and several others came to UIS to participate.

Each organization provided students with the opportunity to network, learn about the organization’s services, obtain internships, and discuss career opportunities.

The event featured speakers from the Child Advocacy Studies (CAST) program offered at UIS along with its advisory board members. During the event, CAST program members spoke about their experiences and what they have learned, and also answered questions from the audience.

The CAST courses offered at UIS are certified by the National Child Protection Training Center at Winona State University. According to the UIS website, the CAST program is designed to educate the next generation of mandated reporters as well as other professionals already working in the child welfare field.

UIS has also partnered with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) in this program to prepare individuals to work in the child welfare industry through experiential learning.

In the training, simulation labs are set up to mimic possible scenarios that could arise during students’ eventual careers. The labs include a Residential Simulation Lab and a Courtroom Simulation Lab.

According to the UIS website, the facilities are used as a tool for hands-on training in effective intervention techniques in child abuse and neglect scenarios for both professionals and students.

This experience provides a great way for students to learn through experiential devices, develop skills and knowledge from their coursework, as well as consider their personal and professional judgements which will benefit them throughout the course of their career.

To learn more about the CAST program and other opportunities, you may contact Dr. Betsy Goulet at bgoul2@uis.edu.