The IntenZfied D.U.O. joins Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

The Alpha Phi Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. introduced their newest line for the spring 2017 semester, joining nine other women who crossed into the organization in the spring of last year: “The IntenZfied D.U.O.,” with two new members Destiny Boyd and Kandis Middlebrooks.

The Alpha Phi Chapter was chartered on the UIS campus on April 9, 2016. The sorority is a community conscious, action-oriented, international organization, and each member upholds the sorority’s four principles of scholarship, service, sisterhood, and finer womanhood.

Remelle Hoskins, president of the Alpha Phi Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., believes that these women will be a great addition to the sorority.

“I really think that both Destiney and Kandis are two individuals with perspectives that fit in with our chapter. They believe in the values of service and sisterhood. I believe that they will both have opinions that will contribute to the longevity of the chapter. And they are both women of class and excellence, and they understand the importance of scholarship,” Hoskins said of the newly inducted members.

Middlebrooks is currently a sophomore pre-med student at UIS who hopes to become a veterinarian.

Boyd is a senior with majors in both English and Legal Studies. Boyd joined the organization because of its principles. Boyd explained, “I hope to help make Zeta Phi Beta the most active and respected organization on campus.”

She continued, “Zeta Phi Beta has officially made me a finer woman and I will continue to stay on that path and represent the organization well.”

The two new members have worked hard in becoming members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and have a lot to offer the organization. The pair aims to uphold the organization’s values while giving back to the campus and the community.