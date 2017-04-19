Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Filed under Features, Journal Archives

The IntenZfied D.U.O. joins Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Aeriel Storey, Assistant Editor for FeaturesApril 19, 2017

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Alpha Phi Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. introduced their newest line for the spring 2017 semester, joining nine other women who crossed into the organization in the spring of last year: “The IntenZfied D.U.O.,” with two new members Destiny Boyd and Kandis Middlebrooks.  

The Alpha Phi Chapter was chartered on the UIS campus on April 9, 2016. The sorority is a community conscious, action-oriented, international organization, and each member upholds the sorority’s four principles of scholarship, service, sisterhood, and finer womanhood.  

Remelle Hoskins, president of the Alpha Phi Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., believes that these women will be a great addition to the sorority.  

“I really think that both Destiney and Kandis are two individuals with perspectives that fit in with our chapter. They believe in the values of service and sisterhood. I believe that they will both have opinions that will contribute to the longevity of the chapter. And they are both women of class and excellence, and they understand the importance of scholarship,” Hoskins said of the newly inducted members.  

Middlebrooks is currently a sophomore pre-med student at UIS who hopes to become a veterinarian.  

Boyd is a senior with majors in both English and Legal Studies. Boyd joined the organization because of its principles. Boyd explained, “I hope to help make Zeta Phi Beta the most active and respected organization on campus.”  

She continued, “Zeta Phi Beta has officially made me a finer woman and I will continue to stay on that path and represent the organization well.”  

The two new members have worked hard in becoming members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and have a lot to offer the organization. The pair aims to uphold the organization’s values while giving back to the campus and the community. 

Print Friendly

Other stories filed under Features

CAST program, Career Development Center host career day

The Career Development Center hosted a networking event involving several major childcare and family advocacy organizations last week in the Public Af...

Springfield west side retail in decline
Springfield west side retail in decline
Discussion tackles myths and misperceptions about revolts past and present
Discussion tackles myths and misperceptions about revolts past and present
Styrofoam replacement containers in the Food Emporium
Styrofoam replacement containers in the Food Emporium
“Midnight Curse” review
“Midnight Curse” review

Other stories filed under Journal Archives

CAST program, Career Development Center host career day

The Career Development Center hosted a networking event involving several major childcare and family advocacy organizations last week in the Public Af...

Take Back the Night Preview
Take Back the Night Preview
Springfield west side retail in decline
Springfield west side retail in decline
Discussion tackles myths and misperceptions about revolts past and present
Discussion tackles myths and misperceptions about revolts past and present
Styrofoam replacement containers in the Food Emporium
Styrofoam replacement containers in the Food Emporium
Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
The IntenZfied D.U.O. joins Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.