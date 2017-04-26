Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Filed under Features, Journal Archives, Reviews

Haunting and mysterious, “Marlena” is a wild ride

Jessey Bruce, Staff WriterApril 26, 2017

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






With “Marlena,” Julie Buntin crafts a strong debut novel about love, addiction, and loss.

Cat’s life changes when her parents get divorced, upending her life as she changes from private to public school and moves to Silver Lake, Michigan.

On the day of her arrival, she meets and befriends her fascinating neighbor, Marlena, a gorgeous 15-year-old girl who pops pills and is considered to be manic.

While Marlena is experienced with the world of drugs and alcohol, Cat is not, and she experiences a range of firsts through her friendship with Marlena: her first drink, first cigarette, and first kiss.

Over the duration of their friendship, Marlena’s habits engulf her and she dies within a year.

Decades later, Cat, living in New York, is haunted by these past memories as she tries to forgive herself.

When first reading the description of the book, I believed Marlena was haunting Cat, but it’s more the past haunting Cat than Marlena herself. To show this, each chapter goes either to the past or the present, beginning in the present with Cat in New York.

Buntin does well with this alternation of timelines, but it could be slightly confusing at points due to the fact that Cat reminisces about the past while in the present chapters. This creates an interesting plot, even if it is a bit hard to follow.

Readers get a sense of Cat early on, but not of Marlena, the character that readers will want to know more about. Throughout the novel, Buntin gives vivid descriptions of the characters, helping the reader imagine them.

For example, Cat’s mom is described as “lovely, with her Nordic coloring and elfin cheek dimple, her intelligent eyes. I hated that she hadn’t passed their color – aqua blue and distinct –down to me” (24).

The novel pulls readers in with the enigmatic character of Marlena, leaving readers to wonder why she lives the life she does. Overall, “Marlena” is
recommended for those who are fans of realistic fiction and tragic characters.

“Marlena,” by Julie Buntin, was released on April 4, 2017. Buntin is a professor at Marymount Manhattan College, where she teaches fiction. She is originally from northern Michigan, but currently lives in Brooklyn, New York.

Print Friendly

Other stories filed under Features

The Nature Conservancy gives hope to conservation efforts

To continue Earth Week at UIS, an ECCE Speaker Series Event featuring keynote speaker Michelle Carr was held in the Brookens Auditorium discussing the...

Danny Lau, Food Service Worker
Danny Lau, Food Service Worker
‘Manchester by the Sea’ is a complete picture of grief
‘Manchester by the Sea’ is a complete picture of grief
Q & A: Do you like the idea of the split graduation ceremonies?

    “I don’t think it’s a bad idea, honestly, because you have more of a chance to get recognized with your major. With the ...

The IntenZfied D.U.O. joins Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

The Alpha Phi Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. introduced their newest line for the spring 2017 semester, joining nine other women who crossed ...

Other stories filed under Journal Archives

Bubble Buddies taste SWEET VICTORY

...

ECCE workshop challenges students to see ‘Beyond Binaries’
ECCE workshop challenges students to see ‘Beyond Binaries’
The Nature Conservancy gives hope to conservation efforts

To continue Earth Week at UIS, an ECCE Speaker Series Event featuring keynote speaker Michelle Carr was held in the Brookens Auditorium discussing the...

Race shapes perspectives on feminism

“My feminism will be intersectional, or it will be bullshit.” These words, penned in a 2011 essay by Flavia Dzodan, have become the rallying cry o...

Danny Lau, Food Service Worker
Danny Lau, Food Service Worker
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
Haunting and mysterious, “Marlena” is a wild ride