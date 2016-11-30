Horoscopes 11/30/2016

You will encounter a little bit of bad luck this week, however, it will pale in comparison to the good luck you will experience at the end of the week!Conflict may seem like an inevitability this holiday season, however, you can prevent a large majority of fireworks by planning a fun activity with your family this week. You will be ready to change the subject and talk about the fun everyone had instead!You’ll be in desperate need of a break this week, however, you aren’t finished quite yet. Resist the temptation to start break early and forgo studying for any finals. You may just find yourself unprepared and lady luck may not be in the mood to help you out!You may feel the urge to spend a little extra on your loved ones this holiday season. This is fine, however, be careful not to add too many people to your list! If you stray too far outside of your budget you’ll need to use the gifts you receive to pay your bills!When studying this week an idea will come to you that could help you save a lot of money going into the new year. Work on implementing this idea as soon as possible!Remember to take care of yourself this week. A good meal and a little extra sleep may mean the difference between passing and failing an exam!An illness may strike this week and prevent you from concentrating fully on your exams. Be sure to drink plenty of orange juice and avoid people who are obviously sick in order to make it through exams before illness strikes!A friend may seem a little down this week due to the fact that they won’t be able to spend time with their family for the holidays. Try to include them and cheer them up! This will mean the world to them and help strengthen your friendship.You’ve been looking forward to winter break for a while now but now that it’s almost here you’re worried you might not be ready for it. Sometimes getting ready for the holidays can be stressful. Don’t worry! Everything will turn out fine! Focus instead on the fun you’ll have!Trying to limit your cookie intake this holiday season will prove futile and only serve to dampen your holiday spirit. Enjoy yourself for now and work on your diet next year when most of the temptation will be gone!Try to avoid talking about politics this week with your family. A controversial topic may lead to an awkard holiday experience for you and your family!Someone may try to manipulate you this week! They may try to guilt you into something that you’re not entirely confortable with. Make an objective decision without worrying about their reaction. This person likely doesn’t have your best interests at heart anyway!