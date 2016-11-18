UIS community reacts to election of Trump

In the wake of the historic election of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States, the UIS community reacted with an outpouring of contrasting emotions and concerns about the future. Leading up to the election, the prospect of a Clinton White House seemed almost certain to many of those who believed what they heard through the media, as most polls, pundits, and political prognosticators predicted a Clinton-Kaine victory. The democratic ticket had a 71.4 percent chance of winning the presidency, according to FiveThirtyEight. However, by 10 p.m. on election night, it was clear that Clinton’s bid to become the 45th president of the United States was in trouble. Clinton lost the battleground state of Florida, and had either lost or was behind in the Rust Belt states of Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin – states which Obama won decisively in 2008 and 2012. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 9, Clinton called Trump to concede a stunning defeat, according to cbsn.com. In the days immediately following Trump’s election, many in the UIS community readily voiced their opinions about the results, while many others were restrained, seemingly shocked. On that Wednesday afternoon, an event called Democracy and Donuts was held in the Food Emporium, sponsored by the Division of Student Affairs. According to Director of Student Life Cynthia Thompson, the event had a three-pronged purpose: reflection, information-sharing, and reconciliation. “There are a lot of feelings, a lot of concerns and fears and frustrations resulting from the election; and this event offered a chance for people to share those in a safe environment, and to get some feedback about the outcomes and implications,” said Thompson. Several faculty and staff spoke at the event, which ended with the president of the College Democrats at UIS, John Burns, and the president of the College Republicans at UIS, Dominic Chiappano, saying a few words before shaking hands in front of those attending. Following the event, Burns and Chiappano shared their thoughts about the significance of their public display of reconciliation. “One of the reasons why I took part in this event is that I think while we may disagree on just about every single thing, we all want the same result, which is a better America for our children and our grandchildren,” said Chiappano. Burns said, “I felt it was important to participate … because of how negative this election season was. This was a great way to show [the UIS community] that both organizations respect one another and are willing to work together.” On that Friday, Nov. 11, Student Representative to the Board of Trustees Nathan Hoffman and SGA President Austin Mehmet, shared their thoughts about the impact of the election on UIS students and the prospect of protests. “The election [will not] have any impact on SGA,” Mehmet said. “The SGA is nonpartisan. … If anything, this election is going to light a fire under our students, politically-wise. It’s going to get more students engaged in politics.” “We live in a democracy that always respects election outcomes. We live in a country that has a peaceful transition of power. We had an election. The election is over. We’re going to move forward,” said Hoffman. Several UIS students voiced concerns about the significance of the election, and how the results will be an impediment to the progress of the nation. “I feel like we’re about to undo all the progress that activist groups have made – whether it’s Black Lives Matters or the LGBT community or any minority group. We’re going to have to work so hard to get to where we are now, instead of moving on into the future,” said Austin Hudson, a UIS student majoring in chemistry. Angelina Russo, a clinical psychology major, said, “I think that our country is going to plummet pretty bad. We’re not going to take any steps forward; we’re just going to be taking a lot of steps back.” Monica Stabile, a public affairs reporting graduate student, agreed. “I think it’s a step backward in the wrong direction in history,” she said, “because having Hillary Clinton – a very qualified woman and politician lose to someone who has no political background whatsoever is kind of a slap in the face.” “Hillary is overqualified and here is a man who is not qualified, nor does he have experience. Women for years have worked for this position, and this took it backwards,” said student Aminata Bah. Dr. Tih-Fen Ting, an associate professor of environmental studies, said, “Being a female and a minority, I think the outcome of this race is quite discouraging. I like to think we are progressing. … I can’t fathom this complete 180-degree turn.” Other members of the UIS community thought the election of Trump was a positive result. UIS student Connor Davidson said, “I think the country will be in a better state with Trump being president. I think he is not the best guy for the job … but from what we had, I think he is the better of the two. … I think he is more qualified than she is.” “When I saw the results I was super happy, but at the beginning of the election I didn’t want to vote for either of them,” said biology major Karly Losch. “I really don’t think either of them are good candidates; but I liked [Trump’s] policies more.” The concerns of many international students centered on the potential ramifications of Trump’s immigration policies. “It might affect the immigration process. When Obama was there, there were many F1 [student] visas, compared to the working visas. We may face restrictions in getting H1 [work] visas,” said Meher Mandavilli, a UIS international student majoring in computer science. Rakshmi Mohan, an international student studying business administration, said, “It’s going to affect the outsourcing to India, and probably it’s going to affect the H1 visas, as well … If he’s going to tighten up the outsourcing of manufacturing-related jobs, probably there’s going to be some kind of hindrance.” Several faculty voiced concerns about the political ramifications of the election, summed up in the comments of Ali Nizzamuddin, a professor of political science at UIS. “I think many of the signature programs of Obama are going to disappear. Whether it be Dodd-Frank, whether it be the [Paris Agreement] on climate change, or even Obamacare. I think it’s going to be eviscerated,” said Nizamuddin. Trump won the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency; however, he lost the popular vote to Clinton. The Republican Party retained control of the House and the Senate, giving Trump a certain amount of political leverage for the next two years. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2017.