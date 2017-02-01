U of I leaders and alumni seek to secure state funding with IPAC bill

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Hoping to stem the tide of stress it has caused students, faculty, and staff, President Tim Killeen and the University of Illinois Board of Trustees have proposed the University of Illinois Investment, Performance, and Accountability Commitment (IPAC) to insulate the U of I System from the ongoing budget crisis.

After winning the unanimous support of the U of I Board of Trustees, including from Nathan Hoffman, UIS’s student representative, IPAC was filed in the Illinois General Assembly as House Bill 6623 (HB6623) and in the Senate as Senate Bill 0222 (SB0222).

According to Killeen, IPAC would afford the U of I System a greater degree of budgetary certainty, enabling it “to plan and implement in a more considerate fashion instead of jumping from crisis to crisis, which has been the situation for the last couple years.”

The IPAC compromise would provide “predictable funding for university operations over the next five years in exchange for tangible performance goals that support Illinois students and serve the needs of the state,” according to a Nov. 10, 2016 news release from the Office for University Relations at the University of Illinois.

“Essentially [IPAC] is quid pro quo between the State of Illinois and the [U of I] System,” said William Phillips, a professor in the Department of Educational Leadership at UIS. “In return for fiscal stability, [the U of I System] will promise accountability.”

Hoffman sees promise in the IPAC agreement and in its eventual passage into law, given the bipartisan support it has in the Illinois legislature.

“It’s got broad support from the Illini Caucus, which is the bipartisan group of legislators who have either paid tuition to one of the three University of Illinois campuses or have graduated from there … and that’s 47 or 48 members of the General Assembly,” said Hoffman. “[Its passage] would mean that we have a set level of funding.”

HB6623 is being spearheaded in the House by Reps. Michael Zalewski, an alumnus of UIUC, and Carol Ammons, who represents the 103rd District, including Champaign-Urbana. Sen. Bill Cunningham, an alumnus of UIC, is promoting SB0222 in the Senate.

Killeen urges members of the University of Illinois community to contact their legislators to support the passage of the University of Illinois Investment, Performance, and Accountability Commitment, according to www.uillinois.edu/president/IPAC.