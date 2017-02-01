Women march following Trump’s inauguration

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Less than 24 hours after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, an estimated 1 million-plus organized and marched in Washington D.C. and other cities around the world to show a united front in the fight for women’s rights, human rights, and social justice.

The Women’s March on Washington sent a clear message to the Trump administration, the Republican-led 115th Congress, and others that legislation and policies viewed as infringing upon hard-won rights will not be met with silence.

Promulgating the proposition that “Women’s Rights are Human Rights and Human Rights are Women’s Rights,” the Women’s March on Washington explicitly says it stands for “reproductive rights,” “LGBTQIA Rights,” “ending violence,” “worker’s rights,” “civil rights,” “disability rights,” “immigrant rights,” and “environmental justice,” according to womensmarch.com

“We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families – recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country,” reads the stated mission of the Women’s March on Washington.

The march brought demonstrators out to share their voices in cities across the nation, including Springfield, where members of the UIS community showed solidarity with the movement.

Kimberley Wiley, a UIS professor in the Department of Public Administration, participated in the Women’s March in downtown Springfield on Jan. 21.

“I marched in Springfield,” said Wiley. “There was about a thousand people down there this weekend … to march in unison on a number of issues. It wasn’t as singular as Trump, and his policies, but that was one element of it.”

“So, women and men came together to march for equal rights, to address some of the larger policy issues around reproductive rights and education.”

Heather Dell, who chairs the Department of Women and Gender Studies at UIS, was one of those who demonstrated in downtown Springfield.

“The march reclaimed the United States as a place that means an absence of violence, full access to all kinds of work, reproductive justice as health care, men doing their fair share of childcare and housework, and not least, that women are viable political candidates,” said Dell.

“Don’t just react – act.”

John Burns also attended the march with several of his peers from the College Democrats at UIS, of which he is the president.

“We went to go show that no matter what is coming out of Washington – no matter what our leaders are saying – we will stand by women and by the LGBT community,” said Burns.

Others shared their views about the Women’s March on Washington, although they did not participate in it.

“I enjoyed at least the notion of civil participation,” said Dominic Chiappano, who serves as president of the College Republicans at UIS. “I am completely on board with the expanding idea of bringing women into the field of politics on both sides of the aisle. That being said, the women’s march raised some valid points as well as a few lackluster ones.”

Chiappano elaborated, “If President Trump moves to strike against our current system of equal opportunity under the law, I will be more than glad to block those actions, but in his first week of office, I have seen no such signs.”

Lorinda Guariglia, a UIS student majoring in social work, expressed her views regarding the Women’s March on Washington.

“We all should have an opportunity to stand up for something we believe strongly about. I just don’t support some of the issues they are advocating for, because, as a woman, I don’t feel like I’m a minority,” said Guariglia.

“I do understand there is a wage gap, but for me, personally, it’s not enough for me to make protests or take a stand against.”

“I guess I’m just content where I’m at,” she continued. “I am happy; but I also understand that there are real issues that women are facing, and if they feel they are oppressed and they’re not receiving what they should – whatever that means to them – then absolutely they should stand up for themselves.”