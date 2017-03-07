U of I President Killeen meets with campus senate, outlines IPAC

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

University of Illinois President Timothy Killeen went before the UIS Campus Senate last Friday to report the state of affairs in the U of I system, and address the concerns and questions of campus senators and members of the audience.

“The University of Illinois is all over this,” said Killeen, referring to efforts he and other key players in the U of I System have made to secure reliable funding through the legislative initiative called the Investment, Performance, and Accountability Commitment (IPAC), which Killeen and other members of the UI Caucus filed as House Bill 6623 in the Illinois legislature on November 10, 2016.

“We have not just been advocating, but we’ve developed our own bill,” said Killeen, who repeatedly asserted the importance of passing IPAC, while outlining the initiative and fielding questions.

Should it be passed into law, IPAC would be a compact between the U of I System and the State of Illinois, which would “provide a predictable glide path for funding for five years,” said Killeen, who continued, “[In return,] the university would step up to known metric objectives, including student enrollment levels, tuition levels, financial aid levels … graduation rates, retention rates.”

“There’s a lot of good will – also a lot of frustration in the legislative community here. I think we’re well positioned in public higher education in the discussions that are underway – notably on the senate side where there is this grand bargain,” said Killeen

“I personally don’t think it’s going to fly out of the coup and become law tomorrow … It may be a year or two. But we’ve certainly raised the tenor of the discussion to a much more thoughtful arena.”

Members of the Campus Senate and audience debated and raised questions about IPAC both before and after Killeen’s report.

Kristi Barnwell, an associate professor of history at UIS and a union representative, raised concerns that faculty members in the union have with the seeming superfluity of assessment in IPAC.

“We’re already feeling very, sort of, assessed … and measured in every way possible … In terms of implementation, how much of the onus of implementing [IPAC] is going to fall on faculty members who are already measured, and measured, and measured, and measured, and measured,” Barnwell asked.

Killen responded, “On the question of implementation of IPAC … there’ll be no extra burden on individual faculty for assessments.”

Before Killeen arrived, the Campus Senate debated Resolution 46-11, which outlined the Campus Senate’s support for IPAC.

After several senators voiced concerns about the implications of passing a “resolution” in support of IPAC, the senate settled on wording its support for IPAC as a “statement” in support of IPAC, which passed.

The campus senate passed Resolution 46-12, which amended the Campus Senate bylaws to eliminate Research Board as a Standing Committee of the Senate, while enabling it to continue as an advisory board for Research and Institutional Effectiveness.

The senate also passed a motion to postpone Resolution 46-13, in an effort to afford the senate additional time to make sure the bylaws are properly composed.

Interim Provost Ermatinger issued a report concerning admissions numbers and employment searches.

The Student Government Association did not issue a report.

Chancellor Koch reported that she intends to address the Campus Senate at its next meeting, scheduled for March 17.