A time for love

These are divisive times in America. The election of Donald Trump has brought elation to many and fear to many others. But I don’t need to comment on the election; there is nothing I can say that hasn’t already been said. Instead, I feel I must comment on family. Your Facebook feeds are probably filled with political rants, passionate arguments, and the like. Many of those arguments are likely happening amongst your own family members. I’m definitely guilty of these sorts of arguments, although I try to stay out of them. Political arguments among family can cause anger, sadness, and fear. And this election, more than any others, has the potential to tear families apart. But I urge you to not let this get in the way of loving your family. You may disagree politically and socially, you may see a vote for the opposing candidate as inexcusable, but you must not let that cause a rift in your family. Your family members are no less your family now than they were when you were growing up. That uncle or aunt or cousin or sibling or parent whom you loved growing up, who was your friend, your role model, your confidant, is still that person even though you may now have opposing political views. During the 2008 election, then-presidential candidate Barack Obama was in a bit of hot water over remarks made by Rev. Wright, the reverend at the church Obama attended and a well-known mentor to Obama. The reverend had made public some racially charged comments, and many were justifiably outraged. How could Obama be President if he sought advice from such a man? Instead of publicly cutting ties with the reverend and switching to a new church as many suggested, the future president gave one of his most famous speeches on race in America. He talked about his experiences at the church, all of the values the reverend had taught him, about citizenship, caring for the poor, etc. Obama explained, “I can no more disown him than I can my white grandmother, a woman who helped raise me, a woman who sacrificed again and again for me, a woman who loves me as much as anything in this world … but a woman who, on more than one occasion, has uttered racial or ethnic stereotypes that made me cringe.” The point Obama so eloquently made was that these people are a part of who he is. He cannot simply remove them from his life because of a few inappropriate things they said, as that would ignore all of the good they did for him. It would ignore the ways they shaped him into the man he is. Just as that relative helped shape you into the person you are. Yes, you may see their opinions, their vote, as inappropriate; you might even feel betrayed by what they say or do. But just as Obama’s family loves him, I assure you yours loves you more than anything in this world. More than any other time in our lives, this is a time for unity, not division. It is a time to come together and find common ground, so we can move forward. This is a time for love, not anger.