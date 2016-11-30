Acceptance is the final stage of grief: Making peace with living in Trump’s America

In the first hours of that Wednesday morning, when I couldn’t avoid the election results any longer, I finally saw that Donald Trump had unequivocally won the Presidency. Next, I had a panic attack. Wrestling with the implications of the election consumed me for the first few days as I tried imagine what President Trump, a man eminently un-presidential, would do with the power he had now been given by the Electoral College, what changes he might make to the American order of things, and what changes he might fail to make. It was a time grappling with the choice tens of millions of Americans had made, a rejection of the current system of political, economic, and cultural power. But then I found peace. We’re doomed, and there’s nothing I can do to stop it. My go-to expletive is the only way I know to accurately describe how screwed we are; there’s something about the word’s obscenity that captures the obscenity of what is now occurring. This is going to end badly. And someday, probably not all that distantly, after the damage is done, I’ll simply stand quietly and sigh at the failure of American democracy to keep itself safe from harm. And we will be harmed. It’s been less than a month and already our new President-elect has signaled that almost everything he campaigned for was BS, and that instead of hiring the smartest and best, he is hiring racists and lunatics, fools and vandals. Either they are effective at eroding American freedom and prosperity with bankrupt ideology, or they are incompetent. I’m honestly not sure which is which. In the days since his victory, Trump has appointed Steve Bannon as White House chief strategist, a racist, sexist, misogynistic, antisemitic, vulgar man whose only goal in life seems to be the complete annihilation of the American political establishment. Let me say that again: He doesn’t care about America, Americans, health, jobs, economic security, security, and the American dream. The only thing he cares about is giving Democrats and Republicans a middle finger as he beats them in a power struggle. Trump has nominated Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama to be attorney general, the chief law enforcement officer of the nation, an office intended to protect and defend the rights, freedoms, and liberties of all Americans. Sessions, a lawyer in Alabama, was nominated to be a federal judge by President Reagan, but was denied the appointment because of his history of racism. This is a man who berated his white colleagues for taking black clients. This is a man who once said of groups fighting for equal rights for minorities – as relayed by a lawyer who had encountered him while Sessions was the U.S. attorney for Alabama – quote “trying to force civil rights down the throats of people who were trying to put problems behind them.” Sessions is a racist. And he is the man Trump has chosen to oversee the Department of Justice, the single most important governmental body in the fight for equal rights and justice for long-oppressed minorities. Google him, because it gets much, much worse. But to my mind, the thing that scares me to the point of panic is the fact that President Trump will almost inevitably fail to address climate change. And failing to address it now, in these last few years we have left to limit the semi-apocalypse waiting for our children and grandchildren, will cost hundreds of millions of people their lives, and make billions of people refugees, poor, sick, devoid of hope that they or their children can make a better life. Let me say that again: If President Trump does not far exceed the progress of President Obama toward addressing climate change, he will be an accomplice to the killing of hundreds of millions of people in the coming century, and he will doom billions to suffering worse than we can imagine. What I fear is that when we are old men and women, our grandchildren will come to us to ask: “Why? Why did you let this happen? Why did you let the world fall apart?” and our answer will be: “We didn’t like Hillary Clinton.” So if tens of millions of Americans want to watch the world burn, so be it. I can’t stop them, and the deed is done. We have jumped off a cliff and we find ourselves now in the moment after our feet leave the cliff and before we die at the bottom. And in this moment there is only peace, acceptance that things will get very, very bad, and that it will be a long time before we can climb back up. If we’re not dead. Rest assured, tomorrow it’ll be the biggest fight of our lives.