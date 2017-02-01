Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Supply-side economics describes the economic approach taken by Republicans since the Reagan administration.

There’s nothing too complicated about the idea; the truth is in the title. It’s an approach that focuses on the wants and needs of businesses, with the end goal of minimizing costs and maximizing profits.

The general thinking behind this theory is that when businesses do well, we all do well. And that isn’t a false statement.

But this approach to economic development completely ignores the consumer. It’s essentially a graph of supply and demand without the demand curve, where the focus is solely on how cheap we can make production for firms through deregulation, tax breaks, etc.

It’s true that when businesses succeed, we all succeed. When businesses are successful, generally there is an increase in wages, and in turn an increase in tax revenue, and in turn an increase in government investment in key programs that further benefit our society, like education and infrastructure.

Essentially, we enter into a cycle of prosperity. These underlying thoughts of supply-side economics hold true. The problem is the means through which it aims to help businesses succeed.

Supply-side economics seeks to help businesses by making it cheaper to produce, rather than by increasing the purchasing power of consumers. Because when you lower taxes on corporations, and remove regulations (specifically regulations that protect employees, unions, and wages), all you do is increase profit margins.

Increasingly, the savings corporations receive from tax breaks and the like are not passed on to consumers, and the employees of these corporations are not seeing an increase in wages relative to the increase in profits.

According to Emmanuel Saez, a professor of economics at U.C. Berkeley, the top 1 percent has seen drastic increases in income, while the middle class has not. The top 1 percent’s share of income hit a low of about 9 percent in 1974, and has been rising rapidly since then. In 2015, the top 1 percent’s share of income was 21.2 percent, more than double what it was in 1974.

And when the top 1 percent has that large of a percentage of income, it undermines capitalism.

Because the top 1 percent don’t consume relative to their percentage of income. Even the wealthiest people in our country only buy so many gallons of milk or couches for their living room.

What we need, instead, is a system that requires profitable companies to pay their fair share in taxes.

The government can, in turn, use that tax revenue to invest in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, to increase employment, wages, and disposable income – and to increase the purchasing power of the middle class.