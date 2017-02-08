Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

If you’ve ever watched Fox News or listened to one of Tomi Lahren’s logical fallacy ridden word vomits, you’ve probably heard a version of the same self-celebratory rhetoric. They like to claim that students today are all just coddled liberals, with their safe spaces and biased professors who are brainwashing them all into Hillary-voting, America-hating Democrats.

It’s the only argument they can think of to explain why so many young people are voting democrat. It is all just a function of the liberal bias pounded into the heads of public school students starting at a young age.

But of course, these ideas aren’t based in facts. They’re justifications made by conservatives when they wake up from their stress-induced nightmares of the future when millennials make up the overwhelming majority of the electorate. The liberal brainwashing that conservative talking heads like to report on isn’t the case for the majority of students.

I’ve been taught by republicans, democrats, libertarians, and everything in between. Of course they all have biases, but professors are all smart enough to know they have a responsibility to separate fact from opinion.

The reason so many young people are turning to the left isn’t the fault of their teachers, but the fault of conservatives. We’ve grown up in a time of great societal change, and conservatives have failed to move their party forward with society, so they are being left behind.

When it comes to social issues such as LGBTQ rights, the Republican Party has failed to adjust to changing public opinion. And when smartphones became the norm and people started recording and sharing how poorly people of color were being treated and we were forced to stop turning a blind eye to the rampant racism still alive in our country, Republicans chose to attack our President and call him divisive instead of treating it as a real issue that they could take political measures to help fix.

They turned their focus to blocking bills and creating gridlock instead of actually doing something real. Republican leadership like Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan have given their party the reputation of consistently being on the wrong side of social issues, turning many young voters to the left.

It is for this reason that I am hopeful for the future, and confident Donald Trump will only last four years. We will experience four more years of racism and xenophobia and in that time, millions of passionate millennials will be of voting age.

We will not see eight years of Donald Trump, and spineless leaders like Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell will be forced to either change their strategy or give up their seats in Government for seats on their couch.