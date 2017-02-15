Sexism in defense of racism

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Look, Jeff Sessions was the Senator from the great state of Alabama. He’s also pretty old. If you didn’t know anything else about the man, you could infer that he grew up during a time of widespread and institutional racial oppression and suppression.

As United States Attorney for the state of Alabama, he prosecuted three black organizers working to get out the vote for allegedly tampering with 14 votes.

Fourteen votes. I’m not saying that the man is racist. I’m merely heavily implying it.

It was not an accident that the two Obama Attorneys General were Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch, both black.

It is not a coincidence that the Department of Justice under Obama investigated police departments across the country for discrimination against African-Americans in nearly every aspect of everyday policing, and in the use of deadly force.

It is not an accident that Jeff Sessions is Attorney General now.

I want to take a moment here to note that the Department of Justice was formed in 1870 to combat the Ku Klux Klan.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, of the great state of Massachusetts, wasn’t super thrilled about this guy taking over the sole government agency devoted to ensuring equal protection under the law.

During the night, she decided to note the objections of Coretta Scott King at the prospect of Jeff Session’s nomination to be a federal judge because of a history of action with the result of suppressing the votes of African-Americans.

Coretta Scott King is the wife of Dr. Martin Luther King.She has some credibility. But, the senator from the great state of Kentucky, majority leader Mitch McConnell, is also old, and also from a state that isn’t awesome about equal protections for minorities. Again, heavily implying.

Rule 19 forbids a senator from imputing conduct by a fellow senator as being unworthy of a U.S. senator. I mean, come on.

They banned Sen. Warren from speaking on the floor of the senate because she read the words of Coretta Scott King, and also former Sen. Ted Kennedy.

Important note: Sen. Ted Cruz once called Sen. Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Republicans in the Senate, a liar. He called him a liar, and he did so on the floor of the Senate.

I mean, come on. They can’t even keep their sexism subtle, can they?