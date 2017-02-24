Only 47 months to go: So much crazy, so much more to go

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

What, you think I like writing about Donald J. Trump? You think this is fun for me?

Allow me to thoroughly disabuse you of the notion that I enjoy giving our glorious president any space of my mind or this column, which I intended to populate with arguments regarding the future of the internet, the inequality of wealth and income, the dangers of Silicon Valley, or the historical context which explains our present condition.

But, on the slim chance that anyone is actually bothering to read this, I must talk about the current absurdity of our lives.

The national security advisor (NSA) is the guy who knows every secret of the U.S. government.

People who work in the intelligence community assumed that everything Michael Flynn, the former NSA, saw was being relayed to the Russians.

It has been a month. (By the way, I am not fake news. If you think I am, come talk to me and allow me to show you the universe of information that is real and confirmed.)

Given that we are subjected to the insanity of the Trump show, which is like the Kardashians’ show, only ten times worse, I just want to tell you that we need to figure out how the hell this came about.

I don’t think we’re much good at reminding each other that politics is a shared obligation to society. In a democracy where people vote to impose their political beliefs and opinions on society, we owe it to each other to expose our thoughts to one another and to the truth.

But that’s a tough ask these days, when there really isn’t a middle ground that either side can occupy for any length of time. Politics today is trench warfare; we’re all stuck in muddy holes on either side of a no-man’s land as we’re bombarded by cannon fire from a distance.

One side is shellshocked by the bombardment coming from Trump. The other side is just confused by all the fuss.

Hey, I’m not saying it’s gonna be easy, but we have got to start talking to each other about this stuff or this is just going to get worse.

Our president is Donald Trump.

And it can still get worse.

If you have something to say to the other side, or to both, shoot me an email at cmori2@uis.edu so we can start a conversation.