Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Filed under Journal Archives, Opinion Columns

Forgive yourself

Erik Thulien, ColumnistMarch 30, 2017

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






For as long as I can remember, I’ve struggled with accepting negative outcomes. Whether it was receiving poor grades, or performing poorly in a golf tournament, I always let things that didn’t go my way affect my mood too drastically, for too long. 

One outlet I have always chosen for my frustration when it comes to golf is throwing golf clubs. These sorts of actions are – to say the least – frowned upon in the golf world, and they certainly aren’t actions that I am proud of. I have been on the receiving end of my fair share of criticism. 

But through all of my years of playing golf, through all of the lectures I’ve received from coaches and tournament officials about my behavior, only one person has actually been able to pinpoint the issue I deal with, an issue I have only recently started to address within myself. 

I’ve had various people throughout my life call me a whiner, tell me to accept responsibility for my actions, to stop blaming my equipment, and tell me that throwing my clubs won’t make me play better. 

Most people wouldn’t be able to handle the cruel things I call myself after a poor golf shot, or a bad grade on a test.

It wasn’t until one day this past summer, in a discussion with my mother, that she pinpointed the issue I had never been able to recognize: She told me that I need to learn to forgive myself.  

It’s an internal struggle that I know many others face. It’s a product of our insecurities. And social media exacerbates our feelings of inadequacy and constant desire for validation in our increasingly narcissistic world.

To any of you out there dealing with these same kinds of internal battles, I know how you feel. I know the crippling anxiety and self-loathing that comes with not achieving what you had hoped. 

And most of all, I know the astronomical expectations you set for yourself.

So, for any of you out there who can relate to what I am saying, I urge you to learn to forgive yourself, for your mental health and overall well-being.

You can keep your high expectations and your work ethic, but learn to accept you cannot always be your best. The level of happiness I now feel is something I never could have experienced before. I will continue on this journey with you. 

Print Friendly

Other stories filed under Journal Archives

Blake Wood, Assistant Director of Public Relations
Blake Wood, Assistant Director of Public Relations
LEAP seeks to alleviate impact from the war on drugs
LEAP seeks to alleviate impact from the war on drugs
Needle Arts Club brings campus together and helps out community through its craft

The Needle Arts Club was founded in the spring of 2016 by UIS undergraduates Jessey Bruce and Hannah Latif. The club began with Bruce and Latif teachi...

Student Affairs hosts third ‘Democracy and Donuts’
Student Affairs hosts third ‘Democracy and Donuts’
“Exit West” review
“Exit West” review

Other stories filed under Opinion Columns

These men are liars and fools

Obamacare has survived the best Paul Ryan and Donald Trump could offer. It will take years before the Republicans can mount another serious challenge,...

Why is spring break important?

“I think that when you work really hard ... for eight weeks straight, you have to have a chance to get away from all the homework and stress. I ...

Art | Artist

When the time rolled around during the Academy Awards for the Best Actor prize to be handed out, most everyone watching was filled with uncertainty. ...

Empathy and autonomy

Opposition to sexual assault is one of those easy-to-have opinions. It’s easy to go online and shred the most recent attacker for being horrible, se...

It happens here

It is an unfortunate truth that even if you aren’t aware of the numbers and statistics of sexual assault, its commonness stares us in the face every...

Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
Forgive yourself