These men are liars and fools

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Obamacare has survived the best Paul Ryan and Donald Trump could offer. It will take years before the Republicans can mount another serious challenge, if ever.

It wasn’t even close.

The part that really leaves me awestruck is the totality of the lies Republicans have been telling every day for seven years – the utter lack of shame. They have no self-awareness or moral foundation or capacity to tell the truth.

They were too stupid to know that they had no idea what they were doing, and too arrogant to think that anyone would ever call them on their lies.

Mind-blowing.

They said that they’d repeal it, that they’d increase choice and decrease costs, that they’d lower premiums and deductibles, that they’d make healthcare affordable and accessible.

The truth was that they wanted to give rich people a tax break and prevent the government from helping people who had trouble affording insurance. That was all they ever cared about.

Astounding.

Seven years! For seven years they stood up every day and lied about Obamacare and the process by which it was passed. The Democrats took 15 months to pass the ACA. Fifteen months!

Republicans barely lasted a month before they shrugged and told the American people “Sorry, suckers.”

Republicans are Wile E. Coyote: They’ve caught the Roadrunner and have no idea what they’re gonna do with him because they never planned to catch him.

Most of the Republicans in Congress have never been in office while a Republican was in the White House. That sounds strange, because it is strange. It is also a good chunk of the reason why Republicans have no idea what they’re doing right now.

I can only imagine that I sound like a partisan each week, but what angers me is the lies they told with straight faces, and their sheer incompetence.

The last time I saw this this kind of unfiltered B.S. coupled with a party that can’t run the government well enough to pass a sobriety test was when George W. Bush started talking about invading Iraq.

This is that bad.

Trump was so uninterested in policy – you know, the thing that affects every person in this country – that he couldn’t carry 30 seconds’ worth of conversation about what this bill would do. He probably can’t even explain it.

When it came down to it, he didn’t care about doing what he promised the American people he would do. He didn’t care about helping his voters, even – he cared about looking good and scoring a win.

This is how it starts – we elect fools and liars and America starts crumbling.