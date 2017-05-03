Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

Donald Trump is not my president.

Erik Thulien, ColumnistMay 3, 2017

Illustration by Arunlal Soman

When people declared after his election that Trump was not their president, many of his supporters were very upset. They made hypocritical, pseudo-logical attempts to argue against this now-popular hashtag.

They said that if you are an American citizen, since he holds the office of President of the United States, he is your president and you should show some respect.

Of course, these are the same people who spent eight years accusing Barack Obama of being a Kenyan without a birth certificate. A man who led with nothing but class and dignity for eight years was not worthy of their respect.

Yet a man who does nothing but attempt to inspire fear and hate for people with different shades of skin or different religions than his own has somehow earned the unwavering respect and loyalty of every American citizen? The logic behind that way of thinking is incomprehensible.

So, Donald Trump is not my President.

If you believe he represents your views and ideals, then you can claim him as your president. If you are willing to stand behind his racist and xenophobic rhetoric, his disdain for black people, Mexicans, refugees, and many others who look different from him, you can claim him as your president.

If you believe that just by following a certain faith, you are automatically un-American, a criminal, and a terrorist, then you can claim him as your president.

If you are willing to stand behind his misogyny, if you believe men should not treat women as equals but rather as objects whose only purpose is to please men, if you believe that women do not have the right to decide what to do with their bodies, or even the right to consent, then you can claim him as your president.

And if you believe the love that two gay men or women show each other is somehow inferior to that of two heterosexual people, then you can claim him as your president.

If you can stand behind all of that hate, you can claim him as your president. But do not put that hatred on me or anyone else who refuses to support his hateful, un-American ideals.

He may be your president, but he is not mine.

