A light in the darkness

The coming-of-age film “Moonlight” is exactly what it seems to be on the surface – an emotional look at a handful of pivotal days in the life of protagonist Chiron, from his youth, to his adolescence, and ultimately into adulthood.

And while it may try to do just a bit too much across its relatively short runtime, “Moonlight” still succeeds in offering a deeply personal look into a single boy’s – and, ultimately, man’s – life.

The film, from relatively unknown director Barry Jenkins, is based on “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue,” a drama school project written by Tarell Alvin McCraney that never saw the stage.

The film’s simplicity makes it somewhat difficult to describe the plot. “Moonlight” is, in the most basic sense, a love story of sorts, as Chiron, a poor, gay, black boy, finds a place for himself in the face of myriad hardships.

The criticism that it tries to cover too much should be understandable; the paragraph above indicates that “Moonlight” grapples with poverty, homosexuality, race, and identity – and beyond that, it also touches on bullying, drugs, and parenthood.

But while not all of these issues are afforded a great deal of time, they’re each treated with the utmost compassion and honesty, and it’s hard to fault a film for putting well-crafted scenes to vital issues rather than just ticking boxes.

By the film’s end, I couldn’t silence the thought that it was reminiscent of Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood,” if only for the fact that it was everything that film should have been. Whereas “Boyhood” revolved chiefly around its aging gimmick and little else, “Moonlight” is a story that feels like it needed to be told.

And while both films let their stories rest on the characters, as makes sense for a coming-of-age, slice-of-life tale, the characters in “Moonlight” are superbly engaging.

Connecting with this film and empathizing with its characters comes easy; Chiron is gay and black, and I am neither, yet those elements, while important to the story, weren’t an obstacle in identifying with him as a protagonist.

No, “Moonlight” is more universal than that. The themes of isolation and loneliness, struggling with identity, trying to love those who hurt you at every turn – these are things many of us experience at some point.

It helps that the film is a marvel to look at, too. James Laxton’s cinematography keeps Chiron in sharp focus, keeping the viewer as connected to the character as those around him are.

The writing was neither here nor there. The characters don’t try to wax philosophical where it really doesn’t belong, more or less letting the story tell itself.

And while at least one scene comes off as fairly hokey – of a hazing ritual involving Chiron’s friend Kevin – it’s redeemed by what immediately follows, and by the many other original and affecting scenes.

In one particular moment early on, Chiron is taught to swim by Juan (Mahershala Ali), a crack dealer who found the young boy hiding from bullies some time earlier. It’s poignant, it’s personal, and it’s a wonderful commentary on the importance of supporting figures in life – even those who aren’t family.

That Ali received an Oscar nomination (for Best Supporting Actor) despite only appearing in a few scenes speaks to the film’s ability to generate strong emotion very concisely – and Juan isn’t the only character who’s able to do this, either, as Chiron’s aforementioned friend, Kevin, and his Mother both contribute despite limited screen time.

So while “Moonlight” isn’t wholly perfect, it’s wonderful overall, its smaller parts coming together into a whole that is undoubtedly human, emotional, and important.

"Moonlight," rated R, is now in limited showings.