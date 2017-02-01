Horoscopes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18) Life is happening all around you! Open your eyes; love is headed your way. Stability is mounting and will reflect soon. Spend extra time making sure every hair’s in place; your physical allure will play a key role this week.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20) Hit the spa this week for a mental and physical reset. If obligations seem to be an issue, try to let go. It’s time to take that plunge to the subsequent level.

Aries (March 21 – April 19) Pay attention to your relationship with an unexpected source. Take time to grip what’s being communicated, before you react. Your energy is at an all time high, look into sports and physical activities to blow off steam.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) Plan a social gathering this week to make time with your friends. Consider crafting a group project. Finances are not an issue as your savings continue to grow. Spend the extra money to make the event a success!

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) You’re a social butterfly this week, enjoy the attention and draw new friends close. Be prepared to make the decision you’ve pondered over; either choice will bring relief to the situation. Your real friends will always have your back.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) You’ve always been a success with natural talents. Make good use applying talents to work and home. Don’t be surprised if a nice sum of money turns up this week. Use this blessing to secure your future with stocks.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22) Practicality outweighs impulsivity, put some money away. Having a nest egg will play a part in a difficult situation soon headed your way. Continue forward with your big plans this year, you’re on the brink of success!

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22) Taking gambles this week may not be in your favor. Preserve your hard work remaining steadfast to your goals. Continue to work on ways to improve the life around you and your intermediate family

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22) Your life partner is drawing near. Don’t be afraid to share the things that will make you grow close. Professional achievements are at an all-time high, and family togetherness is paving the way to successful business adventures.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21) You have finally reached stability with your finances and no longer at risk of losing the things you’ve worked hard for. Enjoy your success with a small celebration. Consider lifestyle changes to increase productivity.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21) It’s never too late to evaluate the people around you. Keep an eye out for new social connections around your community. You’re a pro at handling your affairs. Although overwhelmed, now is not the time to get distracted. Increase productivity with a pocket calendar.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19) Your success is finally showing with grace. Money will not be an issue this month, spend time with friends and family to strengthen bourgeoning bonds!