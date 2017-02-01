UIS baseball signs 14 players for 2017-2018 season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Illinois Springfield baseball program has announced the signing of 14 players for the 2017-18 season

Head coach Chris Ramirez is entering his fourth season and has a career record of 78-75.

Ramirez assessed his newest recruiting class this way: “I think every year you should be excited about your recruiting class, but this year feels like it could be a special one! As a program we are at a much different place than we were when I got her just over three years ago.”

He continued, “We have a roster full of good players and we have taken that step as a program that expects to be in the top half of the GLVC. We are now ready to take that next step that can make an impact at the national level and that is the type of players we feel like we were able to sign with this class.”

“With us having six senior outfielders we knew we needed to target some players that could come in and immediately contribute in large roles offensively,” Ramirez said. “We feel we were able to address that with a talented group of hitters of which many of them that swing it from the left side. As a program we also felt this would be a great opportunity to continue to infuse talented and projectable young pitchers into our program as well as young guys that can play in the middle of the infield.”

Ramirez noted that this recruiting class “addresses our immediate needs” and even has a chance to be a top classes in our region, “and even nationally.”