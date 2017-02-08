Local café offers comfortable place to meet friends and hang out

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Café Andiamo is a café local to Springfield with lots to offer. The café offers food, specialty coffees, cocktails, and occasionally offers live music. The café was opened by Janet and David Stober in 1999 after a trip to Italy. This inspired them to open a traditionally Italian café.

Café Andiamo has a beautifully decorated display window and interior. I was thrilled to see that the outside was completely covered in Valentine’s Day decorations. It shows that the owners and employees put a lot of effort into café. Their passion in creating a comfortable and beautiful place is shown through the little efforts around the café. According to the manager, Sarah Gilbert, the employees enjoy personalizing the décor in the café. Most of the café is covered in hand-drawn chalk décor done by the employees.

The café serves breakfast/lunch items, pastries, coffee/expresso, and cocktails. Their breakfast/lunch items on the menu include foods such as: omelets, sandwiches, pizza, soups, and salad.

Their drink menu offers drip coffee, expresso, and other specialty drinks. The coffee and expresso is locally sourced from Custom Cup and Humphrey’s. Café Andiamo is unique in their drink creations. They have unique flavor combinations that are not offered at other café’s.

Currently, they are serving a strawberry mocha and lavender expresso. They strongly believe in locally sourcing their ingredients and making as much as they can in house. Most of their ingredients come from places around Springfield, such as the farmers market.

During my visit here, I enjoyed the mushroom pizza and the fresh brewed peach iced tea for about $12. The mushroom pizza was described as a traditional Italian pizza baked in a stone oven. It makes the crust crispier than a regular oven. The dough is made from scratch and the ingredients are fresh. The mushroom pizza was explosive with flavors that went really well together, but I prefer Chicago Style pizza.

This café is a great place to meet friends for a coffee or food. The environment is very busy and quite loud. While I was there, people were shuffling in and out of the café for quick coffees and others were sitting down with groups of people for food. It was surprising to see that a lot of the regular customers knew each other and the staff. As I saw people come in, some stopped at tables to greet friends before they ordered their coffees to go.

Overall, I like this café. I like that they offer live music and real food. Most cafés only offer pastries, which is fine but I enjoy being able to get both specialty coffee drinks and food in the same place. It is also unique in the way that they offer live music. They offer this in café as well as in Charley’s Club, which is in the basement of the café.

If you would like to try the café, it is located at 204 S 6th Street. They are open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.