Only a dream

Merely good, ‘La La Land’ hits all the right technical notes, but could have been so much more

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Every year has its awards-season juggernaut, and Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” is definitely that this time around, having picked up 14 nominations for this year’s Academy Awards.

Yet while there’s plenty to like about the film at the nuts-and-bolts level, from Chazelle’s directing to the performances of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, the story falls flat, making it hard to agree that this is the musical masterpiece – and the savior of a classic genre – that we’ve been waiting for.

Stone plays Mia, an aspiring actress with a day job as a barista, and Gosling is Sebastian (“Seb”), a pianist who dreams of owning his own jazz club.

If I told you only that, you could respond with a simplified version of the plot immediately: They meet, fall in love, and chase their dreams – and while there are nuances, exceptions, and complications along the way, that’s more or less the story.

Two things need to happen for this to work well, though: We need to care about the characters, and we need to be invested in the romance. This film’s main problem is that it struggles to achieve either.

Mia is somewhat underdeveloped, but still comes across as endearing (it’s Emma Stone, after all), and at least she gets to tell how she grew to care so much about acting and Hollywood.

Stone is perfect for the role, too, so her character serves as a small point of connection.

Seb, though, is far more difficult to identify with. We know the “what” – he cares about music, he loves jazz and is very much a traditionalist – but his character never gets the chance to show us why.

Perhaps it’s because of this lack of characterization that the romance is difficult to be immersed in, too. The film tries to put a “will they or won’t they” chemistry between the characters, but considering we know they’ll be together at some point, it doesn’t work well.

And where their connection comes from in the first place – what they have in common beyond “we’re struggling to make it in Los Angeles and we have dreams and stuff” – isn’t clear either.

They run into each other a few times, have a few moments, and suddenly they’re happily in love. The film moves faster than their relationship, so we never get a chance to settle into that connection, even if Stone and Gosling do a decent job of selling it.

Where this movie is thoroughly worthy of praise is in its technical elements. Chazelle is at the top of his game as both writer and director, and in a film with so many moving parts and some great dance-number set pieces, he gets to show off both.

The film sags in the middle, and it’s been said by several critics that most of its songs are concentrated in the beginning and the end. But this is mitigated by Chazelle’s ability to write excellent and snappy non-musical scenes – see “Whiplash” for further proof.

Its ending, though – and only very mild spoilers here, I promise – was a source of both redemption and disappointment. While “La La Land” attempts to subvert some of its earlier saccharinity and stay grounded in reality, it does so in what is an only slightly bittersweet half-measure.

That final musical scene, while emotional, is the climax of a final act that should have fully embraced realism or romanticism, but it tried to do both – and while I genuinely appreciated the slight realism, it could have been much more fulfilling.

So while, overall, I enjoyed “La La Land,” much of its praise and Oscar-darling status seems to come from a place of being caught up in its musical, dreamlike elements without waking up and acknowledging the shortcomings that keep this movie from being a true masterpiece.

“La La Land,” rated PG-13, is now in theaters. Like my reviews? Have a disagreement? Give me a shout on Twitter at @MovieMuseSean.